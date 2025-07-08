 tracking pixel
DISASTER! Brings 70s Hits and Hilarity to Marietta Theatre Company This Summer

The jukebox musical runs July 31 through August 9 at Marietta's Theatre in the Square.

By: Jul. 08, 2025
DISASTER! Brings 70s Hits and Hilarity to Marietta Theatre Company This Summer Image
Marietta Theatre Company will present Disaster! from July 31 through August 9, 2025, bringing the unforgettable sounds of the 1970s and a tidal wave of laughs to Marietta.

Disaster! is a jukebox musical comedy featuring iconic '70s hits like “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman,” and “Hot Stuff.” With a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky, the show pays homage to classic disaster films with larger-than-life characters, fast-paced dialogue, and nonstop musical antics.

Rated R for mature content and suggestive humor, Disaster! is ideal for audiences seeking an energetic and comedic night out filled with disco hits and theatrical spectacle.

Performance Schedule

Thursdays: July 31 & August 7 at 8:00 PM
Fridays: August 1 & August 8 at 8:00 PM
Saturdays: August 2 & August 9 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sunday: August 3 at 2:00 PM

Marietta Theatre Company performs in residence at Marietta's Theatre in the Square, located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Tickets range from $27.44 to $51.94 and are available at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com




