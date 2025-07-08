DISASTER! Brings 70s Hits and Hilarity to Marietta Theatre Company This Summer

The jukebox musical runs July 31 through August 9 at Marietta's Theatre in the Square.
Marietta Theatre Company will present Disaster! from July 31 through August 9, 2025, bringing the unforgettable sounds of the 1970s and a tidal wave of laughs to Marietta.
Disaster! is a jukebox musical comedy featuring iconic '70s hits like “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman,” and “Hot Stuff.” With a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky, the show pays homage to classic disaster films with larger-than-life characters, fast-paced dialogue, and nonstop musical antics.
Rated R for mature content and suggestive humor, Disaster! is ideal for audiences seeking an energetic and comedic night out filled with disco hits and theatrical spectacle.
Thursdays: July 31 & August 7 at 8:00 PM
Fridays: August 1 & August 8 at 8:00 PM
Saturdays: August 2 & August 9 at 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sunday: August 3 at 2:00 PM
Marietta Theatre Company performs in residence at Marietta's Theatre in the Square, located at 11 Whitlock Avenue. Tickets range from $27.44 to $51.94 and are available at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.
