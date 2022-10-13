City Springs Theatre Company Presents Lin-Manuel Miranda's International Hit IN THE HEIGHTS

City Springs Theatre Company, Atlanta's home for professional musical theatre, presents In The Heights as its second show of its 2022-2023 PNC Bank Season. Directed by Broadway's Natalie Caruncho, this energetic and heart-warming musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony, Pulitzer and Grammy award-winning creator of Hamilton, will be presented October 21 - November 6, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs).

In The Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, where a bodega owner, Usnavi, dreams of a better life for himself, far away from "the heights." His friends, his family, and his neighbors have dreams of their own, and when Usnavi's bodega sells a winning lottery ticket, the entire community finds itself on the brink of change.

In The Heights broke new ground on Broadway in 2008 with its salsa rhythms, Latin pop sounds, and rapped lyrics of the show that helped it quickly win national recognition, winning that year's Tony awards for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and Best Score. In The Heights launched Miranda's meteoric career which includes writing songs for the Disney films Moana, Encanto, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid, as well as directing the acclaimed musical film Tick, Tick, Boom for Netflix.

Critics called In The Heights: "A big, pulsing power-surge of a show, igniting a new energy source for musical theatre," (Newsday); "blending hip-hop, rap, jazz, pop, salsa and merengue, this buoyant musical also nods reverently to the traditions of the show tune...the musical's plucky marriage of youthful freshness and lovingly old-fashioned craft is hard to resist," (Variety).

In The Heights at City Springs Theatre Company stars Atlanta's Marcello Audino as Usnavi de la Vega, Amanda Lopez as Nina Rosario, Kyle Robert Carter as Benny (National Tours: In The Heights and The Lion King), Nicole Paloma Sarro as Abuela Claudia (National Tour: In The Heights), and Erika Zade as Vanessa (NBC's The VoiceSeason 15 - Team Kelly).

The production also features Lilliangina Quiñones as Daniela, Rachel Zamorano Bonet as Carla, Celina Polanco as Camila Rosario, Paul Aguirre as Kevin Rosario, Emmanuel Cologne as Sonny, Davon Rashawn as Graffiti Pete, and Bryan Montemayor as Piragua Guy.

Also in the cast are Lauryn Adams, Erin Rawlings, Monica Garcia Bradley, Estef Martín, La'Tina Rowe, Steven Etienne, Danny Iktomi Bevins, and Jontavious Johnson.

The creative team includes Natalie Caruncho (Director), Bert Rodriguez (Music Director), Leo Lam (Choreographer), Anna Louizos (Scenic Designer), Angel Warren (Costume Designer), Mike Wood (Lighting Designer), and Anthony Narcisso (Sound Designer). This production is stage managed by Shay Holihan.

In The Heights is included in current subscriber season packages. Individual tickets range from $40-$120, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel, and are on sale now. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. Three-show season subscription packages are also available now!

All performances are held at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center's Byers Theatre at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Performance Schedule

Friday, October 21 | 8:00pm

Saturday, October 22 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, October 23 | 8:00pm

Thursday, October 27| 8:00pm

Friday, October 28 | 8:00pm

Saturday, October 29 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, October 30 | 2:00pm

Thursday, November 3 | 8:00pm

Friday, N ovember 4 | 8:00pm

Saturday, November 5 | 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sunday, November 6 | 2:00pm

City Springs Theatre Company will also present three student matinee performances of In The Heights on Wednesday, October 27, Wednesday, November 2, and Thursday, November 3 at 10:00am. For more information on these performances, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203166®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.CitySpringsTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/heights.

About City Springs Theatre Company: City Springs Theatre Company is dedicated to entertaining, educating, and enriching lives by creating world-class theatre experiences and innovative arts education that drive cultural richness and economic vitality. Through Broadway-style musical theatre featuring regional and national artists, creating a broad range of arts education programs for the enrichment of the community, and providing entertaining and inspiring productions for diverse audiences, City Springs Theatre Company establishes Sandy Springs as a growing cultural center. City Springs Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organization.

For tickets and information call 404-477-4365 or visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com.