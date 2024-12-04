Cirque Du Soleil's ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… Premieres In Atlanta

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil Show ‘twas The Night Before…, Presented By Regions Bank Broadway In Atlanta, Made Its Atlanta Premiere Last Night, Dec. 3, At The Fox Theatre.

‘Twas the Night Before… is based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters, and a soundtrack including holiday favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

‘Twas the Night Before…will continue its performances in Atlanta until Dec. 15. Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting foxtheatre.org/twas or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

About ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before.

