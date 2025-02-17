Cherokee Theatre Company Unveils 2025-2026 Season Featuring A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cherokee Theatre Company has revealed its 2025-2026 season, marking a milestone of 40 years of storytelling, laughter, and unforgettable performances. What started as a humble community endeavor has blossomed into a vibrant theater family, thanks to the unwavering support of our audiences, volunteers, and all those who have kept the arts alive in Cherokee County.

To celebrate this incredible journey, CTC's 40th season will pay tribute to the heart and soul of the theater-YOU-our cherished audience members, volunteers, and supporters. We're bringing back some of your all-time favorite shows that have filled the stage with joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments. This season is for you!

The 2025-2026 Season Lineup:

September 2025 - Arsenic & Old Lace by Joseph Kesserling

Drama critic Mortimer Brewster's engagement plans take a dark turn when he discovers a dead body in his elderly aunts' window seat. To his shock, he learns that his aunts, Abby and Martha, not only know about the body but are responsible for the murder, having poisoned the man. With a brother who believes he's Teddy Roosevelt and another hiding from the law with plastic surgery, Mortimer's life is spiraling out of control. Amidst the chaos, he grapples with his own doubts about marriage, making it a comedic, yet deadly, family affair.

December 2025 - A Dicken's Christmas Carol - A Traveling Travesty in Two Tumultuous Acts by Mark Landon Smith

The Styckes-Upon-Thump Repertory Theatre Company, a stuffy traveling troupe, embarks on their fifteenth and final farewell tour of A Christmas Carol. Sir Selsdon Piddock stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, with a supporting cast including Mrs. Bettina Salisbury, Dame Rowena Middleton-Lewis, and others. When diva Bettina pretends to be ill, understudy Cynthia Imbry is forced to step in, despite being unprepared. The show goes on unexpectedly, and Bettina storms back in mid-performance to reclaim her role. Chaos and hilarity ensue as the actors scramble to keep the show going, with everything going wrong in the most ridiculous ways!

March 2026 - The Foreigner by Larry Shue

At a fishing lodge in rural Georgia, British demolition expert "Froggy" LeSueur brings his shy, socially anxious friend Charlie, who struggles to talk to strangers. To ease his friend's discomfort, Froggy tells everyone Charlie is from an exotic country and doesn't speak English. When left alone, Charlie accidentally overhears the sinister plans of a two-faced minister and his redneck accomplice, along with some personal secrets. As Charlie's understanding grows, the comedy builds, leading to a hilarious climax where the bad guys' schemes unravel and the good guys triumph.

May 2026 - Divorce Southern Style by Jennifer Jarrett

Eleanor Bander, divorced for fifteen years and low on funds, decides to reconcile with her ex-husband, Walter, by claiming their daughter is about to have a forced marriage. In reality, their daughter is simply engaged for the fifth time to her long-time fiancé. Walter arrives, bringing his current girlfriend-Eleanor's high school rival. As the situation grows more complicated, Eleanor's friends and neighbors get caught up in the chaos, leading to a surprise birthday party where the truth is finally revealed, resulting in hilarious consequences.

A Legacy of Community, Creativity, and Comedy

For four decades, Cherokee Theatre Company has served as a cultural cornerstone in Cherokee County, bringing together artists and audiences to create magical moments. With the support of our dedicated volunteers and patrons, we have been able to create a welcoming space for all, whether this is your first show or you're a lifelong fan.

This 40th anniversary season is a heartfelt tribute to our community and the cherished memories we've built together. We invite you to join us as we celebrate this milestone with an incredible lineup of shows that honor our legacy and the joy of live theatre.

