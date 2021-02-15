Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 15, 2021  
Center for Puppetry Arts Welcomes New Board Member, Catherine Love Kraft

The Center for Puppetry Arts has announced the election of Catherine Love Kraft to its Board of Directors. (Catherine Kraft Designs).

"As we expand our collections and launch new programming, we value Catherine's expertise in the decorative arts and her perspective as someone experienced in the world-class arts market," said Executive Director, Beth Schiavo.

Originally from Atlanta, Kraft earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Princeton University before spending three years in New York working at Sotheby's Auction House, one of the world's leading full-service art businesses, in the department of American Furniture and Folk Art. She earned a Master of Arts in Art Business from Sotheby's University in New York, NY, before returning to Atlanta and joining Suzanne Kasler Interiors as Marketing Coordinator in 2010.

In 2013, Kraft combined her passion for art, design and beautiful paper and formed Catherine Kraft Designs, a social stationery and graphic design company. She specializes in designing birth announcements, event invitations and Christmas cards. Catherine and her husband Kenny, an Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Chase, have three children, Hodge (6), Betts (4) and Hanle (1).

"My grandmother, Gay Love, was a loyal supporter of the Center for Puppetry Arts for more than 30 years. I am sincerely proud to follow in her footsteps and continue the family legacy. As a mother with three children, I know the importance of the arts and am humbled to take this leadership role," said Kraft.


