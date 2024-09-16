Broadway In Atlanta Offers Student Rush And Lucky Seat Lottery For THE LION KING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that THE LION KING will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from Oct. 2 – 20. Tickets are on sale now by visiting foxtheatre.evenue.net/events/.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. Starting Friday, Sept. 20, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39 tickets for the Atlanta engagement of THE LION KING.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, with weekly winners. The final round of entries will close on Friday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners weekly on Fridays starting at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com. The weekly schedule is below:

Week 1

Entries Open Fri, Sep 20 @ 12:00 p.m.

Entries Close Fri, Sep 27 @ 9:30 a.m.

Drawing & Winner Notification Fri, Sep 27 @ 10:00 a.m.

Week 2

Entries Open Fri, Sep 20 @ 12:00 p.m.

Entries Close Fri, Oct 4 @ 9:30 a.m.

Drawing & Winner Notification Fri, Oct 4 @ 10:00 a.m.

Week 3

Entries Open Fri, Sep 20 @ 12:00 p.m.

Entries Close Fri, Oct 11 @ 9:30 a.m.

Drawing & Winner Notification Fri, Oct 11 @ 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of four tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $35 Student Rush Tickets for THE LION KING's Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets will be located at the box office's discretion, and may include limited view locations.

THE LION KING will play for a three-week engagement in Atlanta from Oct. 2 – 20. The performance schedule is:

Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday 8 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

*With a matinee performance at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 17

For more information about THE LION KING at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/the-lion-king.

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Atlanta's best-loved musical returns to the Fox Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.

Comments