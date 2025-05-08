Broadway In Atlanta Offers Student Rush And Lucky Seat Lottery For SHUCKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that SHUCKED will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from May 20 – 25. Tickets are on sale now by visiting foxtheatre.org/shucked

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Friday, May 9, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39.50 tickets for the Atlanta SHUCKED engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 9 and will close on Friday, May 16 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on May 16 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $35 Student Rush Tickets for the SHUCKED Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

For more information about SHUCKED at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/shucked

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.

