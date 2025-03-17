Broadway In Atlanta Offers Student Rush And Lucky Seat Lottery For PARADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that PARADE will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at the Fox Theatre from April 1 - 6. Tickets are on sale now by visiting foxtheatre.org/events/detail/parade_musical.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On March 21, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $39.50 tickets for the Atlanta PARADE engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 21 and will close on Friday, March 28 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on March 28 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $35 Student Rush Tickets for PARADE’s Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

For more information about PARADE at the Fox Theatre, please visit foxtheatre.org/events/detail/parade_musical.

Based on true events that took place in and around Atlanta, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline).

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

PARADE has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called PARADE “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Time Out New York stated that “PARADE will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

PARADE is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Information about the venue’s enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.

