Black Acting Methods Studio To Host Grand Opening Celebration In Atlanta

Black Acting Methods Studio, the Southeast’s premier acting studio rooted in culturally Black performance training, will celebrate the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta with three in-person events November 11–13, 2025.

Founded by Sharrell D. Luckett, PhD, lead editor of the award-winning best-selling book Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches, the Studio offers actor training in conversation with the growing field of “Black acting methods” and “The Luckett Paradigm.”

The festivities begin on Tuesday, November 11 from 6–9 p.m. with a free open house event. Attendees will meet all six Studio instructors, tour the new space, and enjoy performances by students and community associates. Light refreshments will be provided; RSVPs are required.

On Wednesday, November 12 from 6:30–8 p.m., the ticketed event Black Scholars Talkin’ Sh!t will feature a lively, critical conversation between founder Dr. Sharrell D. Luckett and Studio Artistic Associate Dr. Jonathan M. Lassiter.

On Thursday, November 13 from 6:30–8 p.m., Dr. Luckett and Dr. Tia M. Shaffer—co-editors of Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches—will discuss the origins of the book and the future of the Studio.

Special guests include celebrity influencers and Studio students Zoie Fenty (@IamZoie) and Emmanuel Hudson (@EmanHudson).

About the Black Acting Methods Studio

Black Acting Methods Studio was founded by Dr. Sharrell D. Luckett following the 2016 release of Black Acting Methods: Critical Approaches, co-edited with Dr. Tia M. Shaffer. The book and the Studio center Black American lived experiences in performance training, providing necessary interventions in a field historically dominated by White cultural frameworks.

Studio Artistic Associates include music director and recording artist RAHBI; dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Juel D. Lane; dancer and mental health therapist Dr. Jonathan M. Lassiter; Hip-Hop Theatre Pedagogy pioneer Kashi Johnson; and playwright and critical spiritualist Dr. Tia M. Shaffer.

The new location is at 1200 Foster St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. For more information, visit blackactingmethods.com.