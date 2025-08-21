Benefit Performance Of Mickle Maher's AN APOLOGY is Coming To Victory North

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First performed in Savannah twenty years ago in the then-nascent Starland District, Mickle Maher's An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered by Doctor John Faustus on This His Final Evening will return to this flourishing Savannah neighborhood for a 20th Anniversary Benefit production on Tuesday, September 2nd at 7pm at the beautiful Victory North, raising funds and awareness for Savannah Performance Alliance.

Inspired by the legend of Faustus, Chicago-based playwright Maher has turned everything you think you know about the long-suffering Doctor and his constant companion Mephistopheles on its head, creating a hugely entertaining and unexpectedly theatrical double act that muses on everything from the creation of language to the insanity of convenience stores. Alternately petulant and driven, this Faustus has seen it all and almost certainly lived to tell the tale - one last time. We'd say this production has soul, but that's one pun we refuse to make.

We are pleased to announce that Doctor John Faustus and Mephistopheles will appear as themselves, with special appearances by Susanna Kennedy, Justin P. Kent, and Ryan McCurdy, who also appeared in the 2005 production.