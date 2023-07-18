Ballets With A Twist Announces Fall 2023 Touring Season

New York City-based Ballets with a Twist has announced its fall touring season to Arkansas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Tour Details

September 23, 2023: ACANSA Arts Festival of the South, Little Rock, AR

October 28, 2023: The Imperial Theatre, Augusta, GA

December 29, 2023: Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, West Chester, PA

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show combines the glamour of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek, twenty-first-century sensibility. Elegance and all-American energy combine in a series of sparkling vignettes. With historical flair, wit and panache, these dance cocktails are inspired by events and eras across an evolving cultural landscape. Watch as Bloody Mary, Martini and more spring from the menu and onto the stage. It's high-style fun for all ages.

The company will continue its commitment to education with master classes planned in Little Rock and Augusta. For more on Ballets with a Twist's community engagement, visit the company's website.

Ballets with a Twist will make its Arkansas debut at the ACANSA Arts Festival of the South. The company's performance will be the closing event of the festival's 2023 season.

The company's return to Georgia's historic Imperial Theatre will feature an All Hallows Eve-inspired lineup to include the spooky dance cocktail, Zombie, and the riotous Hot Toddy.

Ballets with a Twist will wrap up 2023 at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester, Pennsylvania, joining the theater for their inaugural Holiday Extravaganza. The menu of dancing drinks will include Twist favorites such as Lemon Drop, White Russian, and Manhattan, for an evening of winter holiday merriment.

Marilyn Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland's Playhouse Square and New York City's Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Stephen Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, most recently joining her alongside the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at its historic home venue. He has also accompanied such artists as Patti LaBelle, Norah Jones, and Sarah McLachlan, and has performed at internationally televised events such as the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television, and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Catherine Zehr is the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation “Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist” as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.

Craving more Twist culture? Visit balletswithatwist.com.