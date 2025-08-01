BLACK COMEDY by Peter Shaffer to Open at CenterStage North Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CenterStage North Theatre proudly presents Black Comedy by Peter Shaffer, opening Friday, August 1 at The Art Place - Mountain View. This brilliantly inventive farce turns theatrical convention on its head-literally-as a group of quirky characters fumble through the night in total darkness... while the audience sees everything.

Set in 1960s London, Black Comedy begins in a blackout, where the stage is dark and the characters can see. When a sudden power outage strikes, the stage lights blaze on, but the characters are now "in the dark." What follows is a chaotic and hysterical chain of misunderstandings, mistaken identities, and romantic entanglements as the cast stumbles through furniture, secrets, and each other-all while preparing to impress a millionaire art collector.

Directed by Doug Graham, Black Comedy features a stellar cast of local talent who bring Shaffer's fast-paced, physical humor to vivid life. The cast includes Diane Dicker, Nick Crebo, Micah Noel, Steve Pryor, Imani Anderson, Bill Anastasio, Ben Stokes, and Jerry Jobe-each bringing sharp comedic timing and energetic performances to this uproarious production.

Known for his plays Equus and Amadeus, Shaffer's Black Comedy showcases his masterful wit and his love for the absurd.