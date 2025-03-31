AuthentiCity Theater Stages Play About John Cassavetes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AuthentiCity Theater will stage an engaging play about the inspirational Godfather of Independent Films - John Cassavetes. Performances of INDEPENDENT will be held April 25, 26, May 2, and 3 at 7:30PM, and April 27 and May 4 at 4:00PM at Limelight Theater (free parking).

INDEPENDENT is the inspiring play about actor/filmmaker John Cassavetes and his lasting influence on the film world. Using Cassavetes' own words, the audience takes a journey from the tough streets of New York City to the conformity of Hollywood to the realization that freedom lies in carving one's own path. INDEPENDENT is written and directed by John D. Babcock III - a former writer for Turner Classic Movies and a producer and co-writer of Vape! The Grease Parody.

"We are so excited to joint produce INDEPENDENT," said AuthentiCity Theater Artistic Director Sasha Keefer. "AuthentiCity believes in the importance of Atlanta playwrights having an opportunity to see their works performed. John's short plays for our Authentic 10 Showcase have always been a crowd favorite, and we are so proud to present a full length play by him."

Madeline Brashier, fresh off her lead role in AuthentiCity's production of Flick by Annie Baker, is thrilled to be portraying legendary actress Gena Rowlands. "I have always loved Gena Rowlands in awe of her acting. I couldn't be more exited to play her in INDEPENDENT. It's truly an honor."

Taurean Cavins-Flores, who attended the prestigious National Theatre Conservatory as well as Playhouse West, has been cast as John Cassavetes. He cannot wait for audiences to see this play. "Without a doubt, audiences are going to be inspired and motivated. Whether you come in knowing a little about Cassavetes or nothing at all, you will be able to understand and connect with his story. That's what's so beautiful about this play."

INDEPENDENT was first staged for two nights as part of Essential Theatre's 2017 Festival. In 2018, was staged for one night for film and theater students at Young Harris College (Young Harris, Georgia). This will be the first time the play has received a full run by a theater company.

