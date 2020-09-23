Asbury Memorial Unveils Lineup For 2020 GOD ON BROADWAY Series

Services will include songs from The Phantom of the Opera, A Chorus Line, Shrek the Musical, and Les Miserables.

Asbury Memorial Church has unveiled the lineup for its popular annual God on Broadway series, which will take place virtually every Sunday this October. The special worship services will combine sermons and liturgy with the themes and music from Broadway shows. Sunday online worship services begin at 11:15 a.m.

God on Broadway will kick-off Sunday, Oct. 4 with The Phantom of the Opera, followed by A Chorus Line on Oct. 11. The series will continue Oct. 18 with Shrek The Musical and conclude on Oct. 25 with Les Misérables.

These virtual services will combine new sermons and surprise characters with footage of the vibrant Asbury Memorial Choir, performing under the direction of Minister of Music Ray Ellis, from past God on Broadway services. Rev. Billy Hester will offer stimulating sermons that blend themes from the musicals and biblical texts.

"Our congregation looks forward to this series every year as it provides a special opportunity to share biblical teachings and God's love in a unique way," said Rev. Hester. "Even though this year's series will be presented virtually, we are excited to share God's message through song and theatre."

Rev. Hester and his wife, Cheri, have acting experience from both on and off Broadway, and they love using their talents and their former careers to enhance the worship experience. God on Broadway has been a mainstay at the church since 2005 and, each year, it draws a sizable attendance of people who appreciate the innovative approach to sharing the Gospel and Christ's love.

Asbury Memorial is a Christ-centered, forward-thinking, all-inclusive congregation that celebrates the joy of God creatively and is committed to remaining a welcoming and affirming congregation for all. The God on Broadway series is free and open to the public. For more information or to view segments from past God on Broadway worship services, please visit the God on Broadway page at www.asburymemorial.org.

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You