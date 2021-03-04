Alliance Announces Guest Artists For Its UNDER THE TENT Series

The Alliance Theatre today announced three additional guest artists as part of its previously announced Under the Tent series. In addition to its concert performances of WORKING: THE MUSICAL, BEAUTIFUL BLACKBIRD and SONGS TO GROW ON, the Alliance will provide its tent for performances by Tyrone Jackson & Friends, Sister Omelika, and The TINY Theater Company.

A frequent performer on Alliance stages, Tyrone Jackson will bring his favorite musicians and singers to perform jazz, blues, and ballads in An Atlanta Jazz Revival. The skyline will be the backdrop for old classics, standard songs, and modern twists performed by some of Atlanta's best musicians. Dancer and choreographer Sister Omelika will present Soaring High, an uplifting multidisciplinary performance piece featuring drumming, dancing, singing and poetry. And The TINY Theatre will present an adaptation of Hamlet using elements of Black culture, music, rhythm, and call and response to tell this classical story reimagined.

As part of its ongoing commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion the Alliance has pledged to open its rehearsal rooms and spaces for free to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) organizations for meeting spaces, rehearsals, presentations, and productions.

"We at the Alliance are so excited to be presenting the work of Tyrone Jackson, Sister Omelika and The TINY Theatre Co as part of our "Under the Tent Series." We are committed to contributing to a more compassionate and inclusive society and to seeking opportunities of meaningful connections with local Artists and Art Organizations of Color," said BOLD Artistic Director Fellow, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden. "As we celebrate our return to gathering and telling stories, we could not do this without sharing the stage with a mix of Atlanta's established and emerging Black artists. Internationally recognized, Tyrone Jackson captures the music of our soul through his Jazz artistry steeped in Southern culture. Sister Omelika's soulful poetry and rhythmic drumming will have you coming back for affirmation and healing. And The TINY Theatre Co will remind us all the power of grit and joyful pursuit of interpreting the various spheres of Blackness, within the arts and society."

The Under the Tent series will utilize enhanced COVID safety procedures including open-air performances, socially distanced seating in two- and four-person pods, contactless entry, and required use of face masks. Visit our FAQs for additional details.

Tickets for the "Under the Tent" series will be available now. Information is available at www.alliancetheatre.org/season.