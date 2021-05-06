Actor's Express Announces 2021 Virtual Threshold New Play Festival

Actor's Express is bringing back the Virtual Threshold New Play Festival, a festival of new play readings May 16, May 23, and June 13, 2021.

The Threshold New Play Festival focuses on mostly Atlanta and Georgia-based writers who are also making a mark on the national scene. Actor's Express has produced digital content since March 2020 to keep audiences entertained while the theatre is shut down due to COVID-19.

ABOUT THE PROGRAMMING:

Sunday, May 16, 2021 • 7:00 PM

Either You Got it or You Don't

By Kayla Parker

What do six strangers all have in common? A holding cell. Either You Got it Or You Don't by Kayla Parker dives into what happens to these six strangers in the same holding cell.

Mixed Up

By Anja Lee

Everybody is talking about Black and White, but what about those of us who are both? Mixed Up by Anja Lee is an autobiographical multimedia play of Anja Lee's experience as a Black Woman, a White Woman, and everything in between.

Post-Apocalyptic Beer Fest

By Hank Kimmel

What exactly are we doing for the generation after us? Post-Apocalyptic Beer Fest by Hank Kimmel answers these questions in a Jewish parable about saving the environment.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 • 7:00 PM

walls

By Sofia Palmero

Lola moves into an apartment with her boyfriend that shares a wall with Cecily and Mya, the two women who live next door. When Lola begins looking in on the troubled Mya, the two find themselves drawn to each other in an intense and complicated bond.

Sunday, June 13, 2021 • 7:00 PM

Momma

By Quinn Xavier Hernandez

Motherhood is the furthest thing from Evelyn's mind, while Karen has always wanted to be a mom. An unexpected pregnancy propels the two women on a collision course with each other.

