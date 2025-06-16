A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Running Now At Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Georgia Ensemble Theatre is closing out its 2024â€“25 season with an imaginative, immersive production of A Midsummer Nightâ€™s Dream, now running through June 29 at Act3 Playhouse in Sandy Springs.

Directed by Mary Saville, the production reimagines Shakespeareâ€™s classic comedy with a bold, theatrical twist. Audiences follow the mischievous fairy Puckâ€”portrayed as a powerful trickster figureâ€”who orchestrates the action by compelling four actors to play ten different roles over the course of a single enchanted night in the forest. The result is a fast-paced, visually inventive performance that unfolds throughout the theater space, placing the audience at the center of the magical chaos.

The production blends Georgia Ensemble Theatreâ€™s professional mainstage work with its youth conservatory program. The cast includes five professional Atlanta actors in principal roles, most performing multiple characters, and six student actors between the ages of 10 and 19 who portray members of the fairy kingdom and ensemble.

Principal cast members include Naiya Alexis, Tabitha Cheyenne, Jason Hamlet, Antonia LaChÃ©, and Tommy Truitt. The student ensemble features Faye Edens, Nora Fason, Jean-Michelle Luttrell, Serenity Robertson, Eloise White, and Isaiah White. Movement direction is by Caleb Clark, with choreography by Jennie Hughes and music direction by Clayton Matthews. The Production Team also includes Sarah Evans (costume design), Mack Scales (lighting design), Charles Bedell (sound design), and Veronica Nash (scenic design). Alexia Minton serves as stage manager.

Performances run Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. A Pay-What-You-Can preview will be held on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, with discounts available for students and seniors, and are recommended for audiences ages 10 and up.

For tickets and more information, visit www.get.org or call 770-641-1260.

