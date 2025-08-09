28th Season at Synchronicity Theatre Includes World Premiere THE ROCKET MEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Synchronicity Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 season, a dynamic lineup of bold new

plays, joyous family musicals, and genre-defying incubator works that reflect the vibrancy and complexity of our world. This season continues Synchronicity’s mission to uplift women’s voices and spark community dialogue through smart, gutsy, bold storytelling.

From blues to bluegrass, Mardi Gras mayhem to NASA’s hidden past, and poetic explorations of trauma to the fierce ambition of a baseball-loving girl—this 28th season brings stories that crackle with imagination and heart.

Founding Artistic Director Rachel May states “Synchronicity remains laser focused on uplifting stories that need to be told. We are proud of our decades-long commitment to creating new arts experiences for audiences of all ages. And we don’t stop with what’s on our stage – we work to ensure that communities across the region experience the transformative power of the arts. We can’t wait to bring two world premiere plays to Atlanta this season, and look forward to our new touring partnerships bringing our high-quality family shows to students across the entire region. Just watch us.”

BOLD VOICES SERIES

The Rocket Men by Crystal Skillman will run October 10 – November 2, 2025 and be directed by Rachel May. A NNPN Rolling World Premiere with Angels Theatre (NE) and Phoenix Theatre (IN) Six women step into the shoes of the former Nazi scientists who helped launch America’s space program, exposing the buried truths behind a national myth. A theatrical deep-dive into ethics, accountability, and the stories we choose to tell.

In Spite of My Ambivalence by Catherine Yu will run June 5 – 28, 2026 and be directed by Lauren Morris. This is another World premiere. A lyrical and unflinching exploration of trauma and transformation, this new play traces five lives—intersecting across war zones, bedrooms, and therapy rooms—as they search for meaning in the aftermath of the unspeakable. A map of survival told with piercing grace.

FAMILY SERIES

Petite Rouge: A Cajun Red Riding Hood will be touring September 16 – October 22, 2025. It is directed by Candy McLellan with music direction by Amy Duffy. Book, music, and lyrics by Joan Cushing, and based on the book by Mike Artell and Jim Harris. A zydeco musical with spice and soul, Petite Rouge reimagines Little Red Riding Hood as a feisty duck dodging a gumbo-loving gator through the Louisiana bayou—all the way to Mardi Gras. Originally choreographed by Pytron Parker, this show is a party on wheels for young audiences across Georgia.

Frederick will run December 5 – 28, 2025. Based on the Caldecott Honor book by Leo Lionni and adapted by Suzanne Maynard Miller, with music by Sarah Durkee & Paul Jacobs. As winter approaches, the mice gather food—but Frederick gathers light, color, and poetry. This heartwarming bluegrass musical, brought to life by six actor-musicians, celebrates creativity, difference, and the many ways we can shine.

Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl’s Baseball Dream will run February 20 – March 15, 2026. Book & Lyrics by Nichole Jackson, music & lyrics by Tyrone L. Robinson, and adapted from the book by Crystal Hubbard. Before she was Toni Stone—the first woman to play for a men’s professional baseball team—she was Marcenia Lyle, a kid with a glove

and a dream. This spirited new musical knocks expectations out of the park with a story about grit, ambition, and defying the odds.

