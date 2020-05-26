iPic Theaters Will Reopen Texas Movie Theaters and Require Body Temperature Scans
According to Deadline, iPic Theaters has announced that it will begin reopening locations in Texas next week. The luxury movie theatre chain will open with special ticket prices in Fairview and Houston on June 4, and in Austin on June 11. A re-opening plan has not yet been made for locations outside of Texas.
"We have developed new standards to limit interactions between guests and team members, while still delivering the same premium experience that our guests expect. In addition, we've acquired new technologies to help maintain the health of everyone in our cinemas and restaurants." said CEO Paul Safran.
Guests and employees will be required to pass through a thermal scanner to check body temperature before entering the iPic facilities.
iPic Theaters is America's premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. iPic Theaters currently operates 15 locations with 115 screens in Arizona, California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington and new locations planned for future development. For more information, visit www.IPIC.com.
