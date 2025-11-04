Actors’ Equity Celebrates 'Historic' Election of Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York City

Actors’ Equity Association has issued a statement celebrating the election of their endorsed candidate, Zohran Mamdani, as Mayor of New York City.

Equity Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. said:

“The election of Zohran Mamdani is historic, not just because of him, but because of us. From freezing the rent to improving transit, we've chosen to move our city forward and elect a mayor who is relentlessly focused on bringing down costs that are making New York a challenging city to purse an arts career in.

“During the campaign, Zohran Mamdani made clear he understood how important the live arts are to the city's economy and our way of life. We look forward to finally working with a mayor who stands with us not when it is easy, but during the hard times, like our contract fights, and who will partner, showcase and amplify how arts workers make New York City the greatest city in the world.

“However hard the campaign might have been, governing is harder. As Mayor-Elect Mamdani turns to January, I hope all Equity members remember that he stood with us, that they will join the fight for an affordable New York City and that they will remind him how important it is that we have a mayor who prioritizes arts workers.”