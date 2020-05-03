ZOOM STORY Interactive Children's Play Comes to Zoom With Music and Shadow Puppets

Three artists create a way to bring live theater into people's homes. Zoom Story is an interactive live puppet show through Zoom. Imagine 'Dora the Explorer' but happening in real time. Zoom Story features the tale of 'Anansi and His Six Children,' a West African folklore that tells the origin of the moon. Audience members are encouraged to interact with the narrator and to do things in their own homes to help forward the story. They are asked to 'count the puppets' 'inhale through a straw really hard' 'shout for help' and many more.

Zoom Story is created by three actors: Sarah Bitar, Dorothea Gloria, and Russell Legaspi. These three performers have been performing for children and adults as a career and they've found a way to bring their love for live theater into the screen. What makes Zoom Story special is that the performers are able to interact with their audience members on the spot which makes it feel like a real life theater show.

A Zoom Story session lasts for 30 minutes and audiences of all ages are welcome to join and participate. All you need to join is a Zoom account and an excitement to interact with puppets. For inquiries, bookings, and ticketing, please contact Sarah Bitar at sarah.elbitar@gmail.com. There is a suggested donation of $20 through Venmo.





