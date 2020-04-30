ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Showrunner 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Renewal

With the season finale airing this week, it has yet to be announced whether Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be renewed for a second season.

However, showrunner Austin Winsberg is hoping for the best.

"I am cautiously optimistic for a Season 2," Winsberg told TVLine. "I had to pitch Season 2 to [NBC execs] two-and-a-half weeks ago, so I have fully mapped out all of Season 2. The network was very happy with the creative direction. They're very happy with the show in general."

Winsberg also notes that the current health crisis is changing the game for television at the moment.

"There's just a lot for [NBC] to figure out because the world is put on hold, and they don't know when shooting's allowed to start again and what their needs are going to be," he said. "But I know we have a lot of internal support, and we have a lot of nice external support, as well. So I think we're all feeling cautiously optimistic for more."

Read more on TVLine.

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is a special guest star.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You