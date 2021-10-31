Youth Audiences New York Showcases Some of Their Brightest Stars

Classically trained R&B singer Carole Sylvan has a pitch perfect voice and soulful sound that made her a popular backup singer. She traveled the world singing with international music superstars and top Soul and R&B artist, including Patti LaBelle, Jennifer Holiday, Toni Braxton, Lionel Richie, Peabo Bryson, C&C Music Factory, Aaron Neville, The Weather Girls, Gloria Lynn, as well in studio performance with U2, on their Rattle and Hum multi-platinum album, and so much more.

Ms. Sylvan, who is part of Young Audiences New York's roster of exceptional teaching artists, and has been there for more than 20 years, released her first solo album titled LOVE this past year; headlined an appearance at the Triad Theater in New York City with Connecticut-based blues, rock and soul band - The Name Droppers and acclaimed soul singer and former lead of the Original Blues Brothers Band, Bobby Harden, this past summer, and will return on November 11th to do it again.

Carole Sylvan is a major example of the strength and caliber of the professional teaching artists that students at YANY partner schools are exposed to.

These are the best of the best, at the top of their fields like 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Maureen Fleming, the brilliant choreographer/dance artist and founder of Maureen Fleming Company, an internationally acclaimed interdisciplinary dance ensemble. Ms. Fleming brings the art of dance to life using a mix of mediums that include photography, video, fused with live performance that becomes a uniquely sensorial experience.

On Friday, October 29 - Sunday the 31st, Ms. Fleming's Company is presenting Dances From Home, performed as part of a unique series featuring live performances staged at a gallery installation - a retrospective of her photographic works spanning some 40 years of her life. The event will take place at her Lower East Side studio located at 6 East 2nd Street, from 7:30pm-9:30pm. Reservations and proof of vaccination are required.

Another of YANY's dynamic creatives is Navida Stein, a storyteller/actress/musician & writer whose short film, Blessed, directed by David Chai, is now making the festival rounds and has already picked up a number of awards, including Best Short Film at the Medusa Film Festival (USA) and Dreamz Catcher International Film Festival; finalist at the Blackboard International Film Festival and EdiPlay International Film Festival (France); Official Selection at the Krimson Horyzon International Film Festival and The Film Collective Short Film Festival (USA).

YANY has always been supportive of teaching artists at every stage of their personal and professional development. It is core, as the organization relies on the strength and depth of its roster of teaching artists, to deliver enriched introduction and access to a variety of arts experiences that are both engaging and transformative and provide the building blocks in the development of a rounded individual. The organization is always upgrading and enhancing the curriculum to stay ahead of social changes, and in support of schools, students, and administrators.

At YANY they recognize the value of the arts as a catalyst for the exploration of creative fulfillment, and for advancing equity among young people, families, and communities in the greater New York City area.

For more information and to donate to YANY's arts education mission, visit www.yany.org.