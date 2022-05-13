Young People's Chorus of New York City Announces Summer Season Performances

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced an exciting lineup of summer performances beginning Saturday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. with a public singalong at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center in New York City and running through July with performances at two of the west's premier festivals: Sing A Mile High in Denver and Festival Napa Valley.

Committed to raising children's voices and providing pathways to success through the arts, YPC's line-up of upcoming events includes the following:

Sing New York

Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.; With rain in the forecast Saturday, this event could move to Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1 pm

Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center in NYC

The summer season begins with Sing New York, a large-scale singalong on Josie Robertson Plaza for thousands of New Yorkers alongside the Young People's Chorus of New York, conducted by Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez. This event is free and open to all.

Young People's Chorus of New York City at 14th Annual Japan Parade

Saturday, May 14, 1 - 3 p.m.

Begins at Central Park West/81st Street and proceeds south to 68th Street

Members of the chorus are delighted to perform in New York City's beloved Japan Parade, a family-friendly event curated by the city's Japanese community to promote a deeper understanding of Japanese culture. The parade culminates in Central Park with a celebration, including complimentary sampling of popular Japanese cuisine and performances throughout the day.

Young People's Chorus of New York City with The Stephen Petronio Dance Company

Tuesday, May 17 - Sunday, May 22, 2022

The Joyce Theater, 175 Eighth Avenue, New York

The Young People's Chorus of New York City is thrilled to join the Stephen Petronio Dance Company for its 2022 season at the Joyce Theater. YPC will perform Bridge Over Troubled Water and Balm in Gilead, recorded in collaboration with Brooklyn-based performance artist and composer Monstah Black, for the world premiere of New Prayer for Now. Conceived as a moving meditation during the Covid-19 lockdown, this bold and visceral dialogue between bodies, space, and the viewer's eye is a call for connection and hope.

YPC will also perform compositions based on the poetry of Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson for a re-staging of Petronio's Bloom (2006), the joyful and iconic collaboration with Rufus Wainwright.

Tickets start at $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit The Joyce Theater's website. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18; 8 p.m. Thursday - Saturday, May 19- 21; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22.

Young People's Chorus of New York City's Annual Spring Concert - Raising Voices: A Celebration of Spring

Saturday, June 5 at 5 p.m.

The United Palace, 4140 Broadway, New York City

All are invited to join the Young People's Chorus of New York City's annual spring concert, featuring Broadway favorites, classical choral compositions, and new works by YPC's own alumni from YPC's "Just Songs" commissioning series.

Young People's Chorus of New York City's School Choruses Concert

Wednesday, June 8 at 11 a.m.

Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center

The Young People's Chorus of New York City's School Choruses program, an in-school music, education and performance initiative created in 2003 to make YPC's unique music education and performance program available to more New York City students, will hold its annual School Choruses Concert under the direction of YPC Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez. The concert will feature the voices of nearly 1,500 New York public school children from over 20 public schools.

Young People's Chorus of New York City at Sing A Mile High Choral Festival

Monday, June 27 - Friday, July 1, 2022

Denver, Colorado

Young People's Chorus of New York City, conducted by Creative Director Elizabeth Nunez, is honored to have been selected to participate in the 2022 Sing A Mile High International Children's Choral Festival, a premier choral festival for treble choirs nationwide.

Members of YPC will take part in five days of rehearsals, workshops, and social activities that will culminate in a public performance at Newman Center for Performing Arts, with individual and massed choir performances under the direction of world-renowned guest conductors.

Young People's Chorus of New York City at The Classical Theater of Harlem

Sunday, July 10

Pre-curtain performance at 7:15 p.m.; Twelfth Night 8:30 p.m.

Richard Rogers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park

YPC will present a dazzling pre-curtain concert prior to The Classical Theater of Harlem's Uptown Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night. The concert and the performance are free and open to the public.

Young People's Chorus of New York City at Festival Napa Valley

July 14 - 27, 2022

Napa, California

Festival Napa Valley presents breathtaking performances in iconic wine country settings paired with Napa Valley's unparalleled food, wine, and hospitality. The Young People's Chorus of New York City will perform several times during the festival, including:

Novak Concert for Kids Featuring Young People's Chorus of New York City

Thursday, July 14 at 11 a.m.

CIA at Copia, 500 1st Street in Napa, CA

YPC performs a special program selected for the children and families of the Napa Valley. This concert is made possible by the generous support of Kenneth and Deborah Novack and is open to families with children. Adults must be accompanied by a child to attend.

Young People's Chorus of New York City with Lester Lynch, Mikayla Sager and Mario Chang

Saturday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m.

CIA at Copia, 500 1st Street in Napa, CA

The Young People's Chorus of New York City, led by Francisco J. Núñez, returns for a celebratory and uniquely American concert. The evening includes the world premiere of Polaris by Nia Imani Franklin, an anthem that pays tribute to making Juneteenth a national holiday, and an arrangement of Gordon Getty's celebrated choral work Young America. Renowned baritone Lester Lynch reunites with the chorus for a selection of hymns and spirituals. Also performing are the winners of this year's Manetti Shrem Opera Prize: soprano Mikayla Sager and tenor Mario Chang. This concert is part of the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Vocal Arts Series.

Arts for All Gala with Trisha Yearwood

Sunday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

Nickel & Nickel, 8164 St. Helena Highway in Oakville, CA

The arts belong to all of us. Making the arts accessible to everyone is one of Festival Napa Valley's central tenets-and the purpose of the Arts for All gala. Wine Country's premier arts charity event, the Arts for All Gala is one of the most meaningful nights of the Festival. With more than $13 million raised to date, it is also among the nation's biggest fundraisers for arts education.

Singer, author, actress, and television host Trisha Yearwood brings her powerhouse vocals to tonight's stage. The three-time Grammy Award-winning country music star will perform her biggest hits. The internationally renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City also performs. Led by founder and conductor Francisco J. Núñez, the chorus provides children of all cultural and economic backgrounds with music education. Their soaring young voices, superb virtuosity, and brilliant showmanship serve as inspiration for the power the arts can have in our lives.

Guests will be treated to a dinner prepared by a celebrity chef paired with exquisite offerings from the Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel family of wines, and Legras & Haas' world-renowned champagne. The festivities include an exciting live auction featuring a collection of "money-can't-buy" luxury lots.

The festive evening supports free and affordable access to world-class performances, Napa County public school arts education programs, Festival Napa Valley's music academies, and scholarships for students and talented emerging musicians. Trisha Yearwood appears as part of the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Vocal Arts Series.

Young People's Chorus of New York City and YPC National at Music Academy of the West's Summer Program & Festival

Tuesday, July 19-Monday, July 25, 2022

Santa Barbara, California

YPC National, the national choral organization inspired by the Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC NYC), will lead a weeklong residency at The Music Academy of the West, one of the nation's preeminent summer schools and festivals for classically trained musicians.

During the residency, YPC National and YPC NYC choristers will partake in workshops, rehearsals, and social activities that will culminate in a public performance on Saturday, July 23 at Hahn Hall under the direction of YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, who will also provide guidance throughout the weeklong residency to choral conductors through YPC National's professional development Studio program. For more information about YPC National, please visit www.ypcnational.org.

For more information about YPC, please visit www.ypc.org.