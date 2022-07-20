Yarn/Wire Performs At TIME:SPANS Festival, August 24

Yarn/Wire gives a performance this summer at the 2022 TIME:SPANS Festival at Mary Flagler Cary Hall at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 7:30pm. The program includes the world premiere performance of a new work, living to fall, by Igor Santos, commissioned by The Earle Brown Music Foundation Charitable Trust, along with Le Monde des Ronds et des Carrés (2015) by Misato Mochizuki and Tonband (2008) by Enno Poppe/Wolfgang Heiniger.

Igor Santos's living to fall is the third work in a series exploring the relationship between water and music, specifically focused on the sounds and images of rain. The piece navigates between sound, performers, and video, as well as back and forth in historical time while quoting and deconstructing rain-related musical works and engaging with the rituals and labor of live performance.

Tonband is a five-movement, 30-minute piece inspired by the German word "tonband," meaning "tape" as in "tape recorder," that utilizes electronic manipulation with two full-size MIDI keyboards to distort the sounds played by the percussionists. The percussionists generate all of the acoustic sounds in the piece, which are then passed through the keyboards as the pianists twist and alter them, all in the same instant.

Commissioned by Yarn/Wire for the 2015 Lincoln Center Festival, Le Monde des Ronds et des Carrés attempts, in the composerʼs words, "to install, in space and in music, geometric combinations arising from the shapes mentioned in the title - circles and squares - in exploring the relationships possible among the musicians, whether opposed to one another (square) or united (circle)."

The performance features Yarn/Wire members Laura Barger, piano, Russell Greenberg, percussion, Sae Hashimoto, percussion, Julia Den Boer, piano, and Sam Torres, electronics.

This concert comes on the heels of Yarn/Wire's seventh annual International Institute, a two-week program that took place from June 11-24 during which participants from around the world, including both instrumentalists and composers, collaborated on new and existing works, and participated in performances, collaborations, exhibitions, talks, and workshops.

TIME:SPANS is dedicated primarily to the presentation of twenty-first century music. The festival is produced and presented by The Earle Brown Music Foundation (EBMF). Artistic Director for TIME:SPANS is Thomas Fichter. The name TIME:SPANS is taken from the title of an orchestra piece by the American composer Earle Brown.