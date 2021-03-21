Writers Discuss LOVE AND LOSS at Pen Parentis Literary Salon

To address current events and to commemorate the anniversary of the pandemic, Pen Parentis presents authors Marian Fontana, Marion Winik, and Melanie S. Hatter discussing "Love and Loss" on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in an interactive livecast at 7pm, Eastern Time, open to the general public.

For ten years this series has shattered negative stereotypes of parents in literary careers by celebrating the creative diversity of high-quality work penned by professional writers who have kids in an arts-salon setting. This livecast event will feature the same top-quality authors doing short readings and interacting with Q&A. Audience members are encouraged to engage with the authors and moderators during the session via chat.

Discussion will be moderated by award-winning writers Christina Chiu, author of the new novel Beauty, and co-host M. M. De Voe, author of Book & Baby, and founder of Pen Parentis.

While the event is free and open to the general public, the nonprofit would welcome a $10 donation per attendee to cover costs. Pre-registration is required for all participants.

Visit penparentis.org/calendar to learn more.