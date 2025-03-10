News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Works & Process to Present New Jersey Ballet: Maria Kowroski And Harrison Ball

The performance will take place on April 14, 2025.

By: Mar. 10, 2025
Works & Process to Present New Jersey Ballet: Maria Kowroski And Harrison Ball Image
Works & Process will present New Jersey Ballet: Maria Kowroski and Harrison Ball, on April 14, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

See highlights from former New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball's second commission for New Jersey Ballet. Fresh from the success of his first ballet commission, Ball is quickly becoming a must-see voice in ballet, known for his dynamic and expressive movement style.

Join Ball and artistic director Maria Kowroski for a discussion moderated by Donya Archer Bommer prior to the work's premiere at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 24.



