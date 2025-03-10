Works & Process to Present New Jersey Ballet: Maria Kowroski And Harrison Ball

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process will present New Jersey Ballet: Maria Kowroski and Harrison Ball, on April 14, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

See highlights from former New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball's second commission for New Jersey Ballet. Fresh from the success of his first ballet commission, Ball is quickly becoming a must-see voice in ballet, known for his dynamic and expressive movement style.