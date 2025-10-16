Works & Process to Present A New Commission: Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process will present their commission of Princess Lockerooo's The NutWAACKer on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 7PM at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

Visionary dancer, director, and cultural force Princess Lockerooo-with a background in musical theater and a champion of waacking, a queer dance form nearly lost during the AIDS crisis-reimagines a holiday classic with a fierce new vision. The NutWAACKer brings the elegance of Tchaikovsky's classical score into a glittering fusion with the raw energy of New York City's underground dance culture. The result is a tribute to queer brilliance, street culture, and the city's electrifying legacies of movement. Bringing together waacking, vogue, hip-hop, house, and more, this high-impact performance is a kinetic journey through identity, defiance, and holiday magic-told through the eyes of a nonbinary youth navigating tradition, resistance, and chosen family in the heart of Central Park.

"It's rare that a performing arts organization recognizes and champions street, social, and club dance traditions in the way Works & Process has. Their support for me and the community I'm a part of is both wide and deep, and overdue. I'm honored to create a new Works & Process commission that brings together history, tradition, memory, in a contemporary way and to be supported through the organization's creative residency and presenting program." - Princess Lockerooo

"While attending Princess Lockerooo's Winter Whack battle last year at the Imperial Ballroom, the DJ was playing holiday songs set to a disco beat that was festive and joyous in all the right ways, then Princess Lockerooo on the mic says "we should do The NutWAACKer," and I thought to myself "Yes! We should do The NutWAACKer." We just need to listen to artists." - Duke Dang, Executive Director, Works & Process

"For over a decade, Works & Process has presented Peter & The Wolf set in Central Park with Isaac Mizrahi the first two weekends in December, and the theater would remain dark during the weekdays. When we realized social dance traditions have called the Bethesda Fountain home for generations, we knew we had the perfect place in our calendar for The NutWAACKer. There is no time like now" - Caroline Cronson, Producer, Works & Process