Works & Process at The Guggenheim Hosts THIRD BIRD in December

Performances are Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM and Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM, and 4:00 PM.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced the return of Third Bird by Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly, Dance Heginbotham and Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

Performances are Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM and Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM, and 4:00 PM.

Since 2007, Works & Process has produced sold-out performances of Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic Peter & the Wolf, directed and narrated by Isaac Mizrahi. After over one hundred performances, Mizrahi was inspired to create an homage to this iconic work, and during the pandemic Works & Process commissionedThird Bird. Highlighting a cast of eight-including a flying bluebird, a swimming duck, and a running ostrich-danced by Dance Heginbotham, accompanied by Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect, and conducted by Michael P. Atkinson, Third Bird celebrates each individual's unique strengths.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

Commissioned by Works & Process, Third Bird was developed in a Works & Process bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation in spring 2021 with the support from the Mellon Foundation and Doris Duke Foundation. Third Bird also received a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency in winter 2021 at The Church in Sag Harbor.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets $100, $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Isaac Mizrahi (libra) has directed numerous theatrical productions and operas including a 2014 production of The Magic Flute at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Mizrahi has worked extensively in the theater both as a performer and a designer of sets and costumes. He was the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He has been a leader in the fashion industry for nearly 30 years and currently serves as the Chief Designer for the IMNYC Isaac Mizrahi and Isaac Mizrahi Live! collections. He hosted his own television talk show for five years, has written three books and has made countless appearances in movies and television. Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. He performs cabaret across the country and will be appearing at Café Carlyle January 21-February 8, 2020.

Nico Muhly, born in 1981, is an American composer who writes orchestral music, works for the stage, chamber music and sacred music. He's received commissions from The Metropolitan Opera: Two Boys, (2011) and Marnie (2018); Carnegie Hall, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Tallis Scholars, King's College and St John's College, Cambridge, Wigmore Hall, and The Philadelphia Orchestra, among others. He is an avid collaborator, and has worked with choreographers Benjamin Millepied at the Paris Opéra Ballet, Bobbi Jene Smith at the Juilliard School, Justin Peck and Kyle Abraham at New York City Ballet; artists Sufjan Stevens, The National, Teitur, Anohni, James Blake and Paul Simon; and has written film scores for The Reader (2008) and Kill Your Darlings (2013), and the BBC adaptation of Howards End (2017).

﻿Among his concerti are works for violin, (Shrink, for Pekka Kuusisto), organ (Register, for James McVinnie), viola (Nadia Sirota) He collaborates with the same artists as a composer and performer of chamber music. He has written vocal works for Iestyn Davies, Renée Fleming, and Nicholas Phan, has collaborated with artists Maira Kalman and Oliver Beer, and has created site-specific pieces for the National Gallery, London, and the Art Institute of Chicago, and written articles for the Guardian, the New York Times, and the London Review of Books. Recordings of his works have been released by Decca and Nonesuch, and he is part of the artist-run record label Bedroom Community, which released his first two albums, Speaks Volumes (2006) and Mothertongue (2008).

Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, John Heginbotham (choreography) graduated from The Juilliard School in 1993, and was a member of Mark Morris Dance Group (1998-2012). In 2011, he founded Dance Heginbotham, which has been presented and commissioned by Baryshnikov Arts Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Duke Performances, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater, Lincoln Center, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others. John received a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship and in June 2014, he was awarded the Jacob's Pillow Dance Award. John is currently a Research Fellow at the National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron (NCCAkron), was awarded a 2017/18 New York City Center Choreography Fellowship, was a 2016 Fellow at NYU's Center for Ballet and the Arts, and is a two-time recipient of the Jerome Robbins Foundation New Essential Works (NEW) Fellowship (2010, 2012). Sought-after as a freelance choreographer, John's current projects include a new commission for The Washington Ballet, 2019; the Tony Award-winning Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish (premiere at Bard Summerscape, 2015; St. Ann's Warehouse, 2018; Broadway, 2019); and John Adams' Girls of the Golden West, directed by Peter Sellars (San Francisco Opera, 2017; Dutch National Opera, 2019). John is the Director of the Dartmouth Dance Ensemble, and is a founding teacher of Dance for PD, an ongoing collaboration between the Mark Morris Dance Group and the Brooklyn Parkinson Group.

Michael P. Atkinson (conductor) is a distinguished composer/arranger/conductor/instrumentalist based in New York City. Credits and collaborations include Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck, William Kentridge, New York Philharmonic, Amsterdam Sinfonietta, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, International Contemporary Ensemble, BalletCollective, Metropolitan Museum of Art, among many others. With Mikael Karlsson, Michael co-composed a new score for Coppèlia, choreographed and directed by Jessica Wright and Morgann Runacre-Temple for Scottish Ballet, which premiered to wide critical acclaim at the 75th anniversary Edinburgh International Festival. Coppèlia will premiere in London at Sadler's Wells in 2023. Michael is Associate Conductor of The Knights, and has appeared as guest conductor of New York City Ballet, the Orlando Philharmonic, and has lead numerous recording projects. Michael has conducted the world premieres of 7 ballets, including Year of the Rabbit and Everywhere We Go by Justin Peck, both of which were presented at Works & Process.

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.




