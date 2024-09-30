Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process presents School of American Ballet at 90 on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 7PM at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY.

On January 2, 1934, George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein opened the doors of the School of American Ballet (SAB) in New York City as the first and most essential step in their mission to establish a uniquely American style of ballet. In celebration of SAB's 90th anniversary, acclaimed faculty member Suki Schorer and the school's advanced students will vividly illuminate the key principles and technical elements that distinguish George Balanchine's enduring approach to classical ballet.

With an introduction by SAB Artistic Director and Chairman of Faculty Jonathan Stafford, the presentation will include the performance of excerpts from several Balanchine masterpieces, including Serenade and Symphony in C.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-sab-at-90

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Manhattan West, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.