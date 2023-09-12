Works & Process presents Raja Feather Kelly | the feath3r theory: The Absolute Future on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season.

Dance and Theatre

Raja Feather Kelly | the feath3r theory: The Absolute Future

Monday, October 2, 7:30 pm

Ahead of its spring 2024 premiere at NYU Skirball Center, go behind the scenes of The Absolute Future with Raja Feather Kelly and the artists from the feath3r theory in an evening blending discussion and performance highlights. Found material from literature, psychology, science, social media, and personal stories about death, fear, and loneliness come together in this new work, creating a theatrical multiverse where these taboo topics can be exploited, examined, and entertained. In the style of a mock documentary, The Absolute Future intersects astrology, astronomy, and pop-culture phenomena with dance and theatre to better understand how to come together in a world that might be literally falling apart.

In summer 2023, the feath3r theory received a Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Bethany Arts Community to support their creative process.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts.

