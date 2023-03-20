Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents MIAMI CITY BALLET: SQUARE DANCE By George Balanchine

Join members of the Miami City Ballet creative team in a lively discussion about the work, and see excerpts performed by a selection of the Company's exquisite dancers.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents the Miami City Ballet: Square Dance by George Balanchine, featuring performance highlights by the cast and a discussion prior to opening night. Tickets available now at worksandprocess.org.

 

Miami City Ballet: Square Dance by George Balanchine

Sunday and Monday, April 2 and 3, 7:30pm

Tickets $45, $35, Choose What You Pay

 

In an unprecedented return to the 1957 piece, Miami City Ballet reimagines Balanchine's Square Dance this spring through a uniquely Miami lens. In the adaptation, a caller at a spicy backyard party brings back to the stage the high-spirited square-dance caller and his musician pals to keep things going. Ahead of its hotly anticipated May 12 opening night in Florida, explore this reimagining of Square Dance as both Balanchine first conceived it and with a modern festive twist. Join members of the Miami City Ballet creative team in a lively discussion about the work, and see excerpts performed by a selection of the Company's exquisite dancers.

 

Panel

Danniel Giraldo, caller

Rudi Goblen, lyricist

Lauren King, moderator

Victoria Simon, repetiteur

 

Leadership for this Works & Process program is provided by Charles and Deborah Adelman and The SHS Foundation.

 

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

 

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio to stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season, Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and—after four decades at the Guggenheim—expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York State to support creative process.

 

"An exceptional opportunity to understand something of the creative process" —The New York Times

 

ABOUT MIAMI CITY BALLET

Miami City Ballet has a diverse roster of 53 dancers and a repertoire of more than 130 works. As one of the most renowned ballet companies in the country, Miami City Ballet performs for nearly 125,000 patrons annually during its South Florida home season in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and tours to major cities domestically and internationally, including recent visits to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris. Miami City Ballet School, the official school of Miami City Ballet, is one of the most respected ballet training academies in America. The School trains students, ages 3-18 year-round, and grants more than $650,000 in scholarships annually. Miami City Ballet's Community Engagement programs, serving more than 12,000 people annually in schools and communities; our free programs use the power of dance to uplift, teach and bring joy. Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez leads the company. Lopez was recently awarded the prestigious Dance Magazine Award in 2018 and was named one of "The Most Influential People in Dance Today." She is on the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees, the first artist to ever serve on its Board. Miami City Ballet was founded in 1985 by Miami philanthropist Toby Lerner Ansin and Founding Artistic Director Edward Villella. It is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL, at the Ophelia & Juan Js. Roca Center, a facility designed by renowned architectural firm, Arquitectonica. Please visit www.miamicityballet.org for more info.

 




