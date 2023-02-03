Women In Music Celebrates An Inspiring Third Annual Educational Summit In Boston

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Throughout the three days online, over 1,000 attendees tuned in from across the globe to hear from experts on an array of subjects.

Feb. 03, 2023  
The 501(c)3 non-profit organization Women In Music recently wrapped its third annual educational Summit, which took place online from January 25-27 with in person activations in their Nashville, Chicago, Boston, and Denver chapters.

Throughout the three days online, over 1,000 attendees tuned in from across the globe to hear from experts in topics and industries ranging from: global data trends in music, marketing trends, securing a publishing deal to diversify revenue streams, publishing, analytics, artist representation, agents, human resources, workplace development, DEI, digital media, global advancement, personal branding, best practices for career pivots, artist and team management, tour promotion, and workplace culture, digital media strategies and more.

Their Career Fair included representation from not only the United States, but Algeria, Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Bulgaria, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Panama, South Africa, Tanzania, Trinidad & Tobago, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

"This year's Summit featured some of the top industry leaders sharing insights, but it also made space for members to come together informally to discuss vulnerable topics like layoffs, career shifts, and goals for the future. The WIM community was so engaged across all three days, with attendees from around the world, and it just reinforced the magic that takes place when we come together to learn, connect and support one another." - Women In Music President, Nicole Barsalona

For nearly 40 years, the diverse global community, encompassing chapters around the world from LA to Japan, has been committed to advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment and recognition.

With events being the core to Women In Music's education mission, the activities range from an array of executive roundtables and creative workshops to career development seminars, summits and awards. In 2020 alone, members from around the world joined us in over 60 virtual events, with video archives available to members year-round.

As a 501(c)3 charity, all proceeds from Women in Music's annual membership dues and event purchases go to their charitable mission. Click here to donate.

Founded in 1985, Women in Music is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, heritage, opportunities, and cultural aspects of women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment, and recognition. Today, Women in Music encompasses chapters across the globe - from LA to India. Our members are a diverse group of individuals at all stages in their careers - from students to seasoned industry veterans. We are record label executives, artist managers, songwriters, musicians, attorneys, recording engineers, agents, publicists, studio owners, music publishers, marketers, and more. Women in Music believes that the conversation around equality is an inclusive one, where all voices are welcome. Our panels, seminars, webinars, workshops, performance showcases, achievement awards, leadership summits, and global initiatives serve the needs of our diverse communities around the world. For more information, visit womeninmusic.org.

