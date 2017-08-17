Win Tickets to See Andy Mientus's BURN ALL NIGHT on Opening Night at A.R.T.

Today, the American Repertory Theater, TBD Theatricals, and the team of Burn All Night announce a digital scavenger hunt.

The contest winner will receive two tickets to Opening Night of the world premiere production of Burn All Night, as well as exclusive access to the opening night party.

Head to @BurnAllNightOfficial on Instagram for full contest details and to start the hunt. Performances begin tomorrow night, August 18th, in A.R.T.'s immersive venue, OBERON.

Burn All Night, a new musical, features a book and lyrics by Broadway actor Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Smash), with music by Van Hughes, Nick LaGrasta, and Brett Moses (members of the NYC-based band Teen Commandments).

Set to star are Krystina Alabado (Spring Awakening), Ken Clark (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Lincoln Clauss, and Perry Sherman (Fun Home), as four "lost souls" who come to the city in search of themselves.

They are joined by ensemble members Gabrielle Carrubba, Aurie Ceylon, Marquis Johnson (Beauty and the Beast), Ashley LaLonde (Violet), AJ Rafael, MJ Rodriguez (Trans Scripts, Part I: The Women), and Jamar Williams (Witness Uganda).

Jenny Koons directs with choreography by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

The band includes Maddie Jay, Maxime Cholley, Claudio Raino, and Michael Mastroianni. The creative team includes scenic design by Sara Brown (The Shape She Makes), costume design by Evan Prizant, lighting design by Tony Award winner Bradley King (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and music direction by Cian McCarthy (The Book of Mormon).

"Burn All Night" will officially open August 24th and will run through September 8th. OBERON is located at 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA. Visit americanrepertorytheater.org for more information and tickets.

Related Articles