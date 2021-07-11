Williamstown Theatre Festival Cancels First Performance of ROW Due to Inclement Weather Delays

Williamstown Theatre Festival has cancelled the first performance of the world premiere musical Row as a result of inclement weather during the process leading up to the scheduled first performance. The first performance will now be on Wednesday, July 14. Row performances are scheduled to take place at the Clark Art Institute through Sunday, August 15.

The Clark's serene reflecting pool becomes the stage for this uplifting world premiere musical that interrogates the resilience, fear, and ambition inside one individual (Grace McLean) as she aims to be the first woman to row solo across the Atlantic. Inspired by A Pearl in the Storm by Tori Murden McClure, with a book by Daniel Goldstein, music and lyrics by Dawn Landes, and directed by Tyne Rafaeli, Row exposes you to the elements endured by an extraordinary woman undeterred by the odds.

The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle, Lisa Brescia, Micaela Diamond, Andy Grotelueschen, Nehal Joshi, John McGinty, Grace McLean, Zachary Noah Piser, Horace V. Rogers, and Jennifer Sánchez.

This production has received a 2021 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. Row is supported by a grant from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation.

The WTF 2021 Live Season, which takes place outdoors, socially-distanced, and with safety prioritized, kicked-off with the world premiere of Celebrating the Black Radical Imagination: Nine Solo Plays (currently in performances, through July 25). ALIEN/NATION, an immersive theatrical experience in two parts from The Forest of Arden, is scheduled to run July 20 through August 15.

Williamstown Theatre Festival is part of a Berkshire-based consortium of cultural organizations, who stand together in placing public safety first. As state guidelines have changed, each organization has created its own set of safety protocols, under the guidance of its local public health authority, for how the public can experience its performances, events, spaces, and/or galleries. The organizations support each other in upholding public safety for staff, artists, and visitors.

The WTF Box Office is now open, with tickets to all three of the 2021 Live Season productions available for purchase at wtfestival.org, by phone at (413) 458-3253, or in person at The Andrew Martin-Weber Festival Box Office, newly located for 2021 at 30 Spring Street in the heart of the downtown Cultural District in Williamstown, MA.