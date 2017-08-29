Will Vacant 42nd Street Theatre Finally Find a New Tenant?

According to the Real Deal, another deal is no more for a 42nd Street theatre. The 25,000-square-foot, 1,032-seat property (217 West 42nd St), has remained empty for over 25 years.

Though a Singapore entertainment company was in the process of leasing the space last year, the New 42nd Street's Cora Cahan explained that approvals were never granted to "build the space out." She explained: "There were some financial challenges, and they were unable to fill the obligations even prior to the lease being signed."

There is still hope for the future, however. A possible new tenant is reportedly considering renovating the property for 'non-theatre use.'

