Will Swenson to Reprise A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Role as 'Neil Diamond' in Australia

Acclaimed Broadway star and Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson, who originated the role of ‘Neil Diamond’ on Broadway, will lead the cast of the smash-hit musical A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical when it makes its Australian premiere exclusively in Melbourne in August 2026 at The Princess Theatre.

Ticket pre-sales commence today, with tickets available to the general public from Monday 6 October.

Swenson, who first brought ‘Neil Diamond’ to life on Broadway in 2022 to critical and audience acclaim, will bring his award-winning performance to Australia for the first time.

“I’m beyond excited to be playing Neil Diamond in Melbourne,” said Swenson. “Telling Neil’s life story through his incredible music is such a privilege. This will be my very first time performing in Australia, and I can’t think of a more thrilling way to debut than in this beautiful production that means so much to me.”

Producer Paul Dainty AO said: “Bringing this spectacular Broadway production to Melbourne is already a landmark moment but having Will Swenson reprise his acclaimed role makes it even more special. Will captured the heart and spirit of Neil Diamond on Broadway, and I know Australian audiences are going to be blown away by his performance.”

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Will Swenson was born to play Neil Diamond. From the very first note he sang all those years ago in a NYC rehearsal studio, it was clear he didn’t just sound like Neil, he captured his soul, his charisma, and the emotional honesty that made millions of fans fall in love with his music. I'm thrilled we get to say ‘Hello Again’ to Will's Neil Diamond.”

Will Swenson is celebrated as one of Broadway’s most versatile leading men, with a career distinguished by critical acclaim and major award recognition. A Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner, he has most recently starred on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Swenson earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his performance in Hair and received further recognition with a Drama League nomination for Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. His portrayal in Assassins garnered nominations from the Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and the Drama League, while his performance in Jerry Springer: The Opera earned him the prestigious Obie Award. His extensive credits also include Les Misérables, Waitress, Murder Ballad, Rock of Ages, Pericles, Nantucket Sleighride, Little Miss Sunshine, among many others.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “Cracklin’ Rosie”, "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and the world.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — from the Australian producers of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical — is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Neil Diamond’s connection with Australia spans nearly half a century of music and memories. He has toured here seven times, from the landmark Thank You Australia tour in 1976 through to 2015, with his music resonating deeply with audiences. His iconic 1972 live album Hot August Night spent 29 weeks at number one and 65 weeks on the chart, making it the third-longest-charting album of its era in Australian music history.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes). The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Sound Design), and Luc Verschueren (Hair, Wig and Make Up Design). The production has Music Supervision and Arrangements by Sonny Paladino, Incidental Music and Dance Music Arrangements by Brian Usifer, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and Orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer.

Additional casting for the Australian production of A Beautiful Noise will be announced in the coming weeks.