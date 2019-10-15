Will Swenson And Kate Baldwin Join Site-Specific FUN HOME
Tony award nominees Will Swenson as Bruce, Kate Baldwin as Helen will join previously announced stars Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen in a site-specific, one-night-only production of the Tony Award-winning musical. Fun Home.
Final casting will be announced at a later date.
Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the event will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel at 630 Amsterdam Ave on the Upper West Side. Joining the creative team is Georgia Stitt, who will music direct the reading.
Limited general admission tickets are priced at $100. Tickets will go on sale on November 11th. Donations to offset up-front costs can be made at https://tinyurl.com/funhomenyc. Donation perks include guaranteed tickets to the reading.
More information on Quintessence of Dust can be found at www.qodtheatre.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld recently reported on a rumor that Billy Porter would be joining the cast of the upcoming Cinderella film from Sony, starring Camila Cabe... (read more)
DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!... (read more)
HAMILTON's Miguel Cervantes and Family Mourn Passing of Three Year-Old Daughter, Adelaide
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Miguel Cervantes, who plays Alexander Hamilton in Chicago's Hamilton, and his wife, Kelly, have confirmed th... (read more)
Ben Platt Reveals Further Details About Upcoming MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film
Further details have been revealed for the upcoming Merrily We Roll Along film, starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Renee Fleming, Dove Cameron, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza! Get a first look at the production in the photos!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Jonathan Groff & More in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opens October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), ... (read more)