Will Swenson And Kate Baldwin Join Site-Specific FUN HOME

Tony award nominees Will Swenson as Bruce, Kate Baldwin as Helen will join previously announced stars Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen in a site-specific, one-night-only production of the Tony Award-winning musical. Fun Home.

Final casting will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the event will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel at 630 Amsterdam Ave on the Upper West Side. Joining the creative team is Georgia Stitt, who will music direct the reading.

Limited general admission tickets are priced at $100. Tickets will go on sale on November 11th. Donations to offset up-front costs can be made at https://tinyurl.com/funhomenyc. Donation perks include guaranteed tickets to the reading.

More information on Quintessence of Dust can be found at www.qodtheatre.org.





