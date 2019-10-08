Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) are set to play Alison and Medium Alison, respectively.
Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the event will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 8:00 pm at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel at 630 Amsterdam Ave on the Upper West Side.
General admission tickets are priced at $100. Tickets will go on sale on November 11th. Donations to offset up-front costs can be made at https://tinyurl.com/funhomenyc. Donation perks include tickets to the reading and a meet-and-greet with the cast.
Fun Home is a musical adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel's 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. The story concerns Bechdel's discovery of her own sexuality, her relationship with her gay father, and her attempts to unlock the mysteries surrounding his life.
Inspired by the Hamlet quote, Quintessence of Dust produces theatrical creations that ask challenging questions, inspire exploration and passion, expose and explore the taboo, and give voice to the underrepresented, through the lens of mental health.
More information on Quintessence of Dust can be found at www.qodtheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Jenn Colella by Jennifer Broski; Caitlin Kinnunen by Walter McBride / WM Photos
