Will Michael Moore Bring Broadway Show On the Road or to Film?

This week, Michael Moore responded to a fan's question on Twitter as to whether or not he will take his new Broadway show, TERMS OF MY SURRENDER on the road or if he had any plans to film it. Unfortunately, the award-winning filmmaker gave a thumbs down to both options.



"Appearing only in New York . . . Worth the trip! U all can crash on my couch!" offered Moore. Check out the tweet below:

No plans for a tour or film of it. Appearing only in New York on the stage for the next 8 wks. Worth the trip! U all can crash on my couch! https://t.co/fpjITycSfJ - Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 26, 2017







Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore brings his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement began previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 and officially opened on Thursday, August 10, 2017.



In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles