Will Matthew Warchus-Helmed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Come to Broadway This Holiday Season?

Deck the halls early this year! According to an Equity casting notice, A Christmas Carol will return to Broadway this holiday season.

Tom Smedes Productions and ShowTown Productions will bring Jack Thorne's reimagined adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale, which premiered at the Old Vic in 2017 starring Rhys Ifans, to a theatre to be announced soon. It will be directed by Tony winner Matthew Warchus. Casting has not yet been announced.



Previews will begin on November 7th, with opening night set for November 20th. The limited run will conclude on January 5th 2020.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?

