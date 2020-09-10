Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad, Eric Idle & More Join THE PRINCESS BRIDE Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

The livestreamed event will be held at 7pm ET on September 13.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which will be livestreamed at 7pm ET on September 13.

Among those participating are Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal, as well as director Rob Reiner and Patton Oswalt, who will moderate a Q&A afterward.

Now according to Deadline, Whoopi Goldberg (the Ancient Booer/the Mother), Eric Idle (the Impressive Clergyman), Jason Reitman (narrator), Josh Gad (Fezzik), King Bach (Yellin/the Assistant Brute /The King), Finn Wolfhard (Grandson), Shaun Ross (The Man with Albinism) have also joined the cast.

Sign up for the event here!

"If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin," Elwes said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."

The Princess Bride is a 1987 American fantasy adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner, starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest. Adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel The Princess Bride, it tells the story of a farmhand named Westley, accompanied by companions befriended along the way, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck. The film essentially preserves the novel's narrative style by presenting the story as a book being read by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson (Fred Savage).

