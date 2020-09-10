Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad, Eric Idle & More Join THE PRINCESS BRIDE Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
The livestreamed event will be held at 7pm ET on September 13.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which will be livestreamed at 7pm ET on September 13.
Among those participating are Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal, as well as director Rob Reiner and Patton Oswalt, who will moderate a Q&A afterward.
Now according to Deadline, Whoopi Goldberg (the Ancient Booer/the Mother), Eric Idle (the Impressive Clergyman), Jason Reitman (narrator), Josh Gad (Fezzik), King Bach (Yellin/the Assistant Brute /The King), Finn Wolfhard (Grandson), Shaun Ross (The Man with Albinism) have also joined the cast.
Sign up for the event here!
"If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin," Elwes said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."
The Princess Bride is a 1987 American fantasy adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner, starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest. Adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel The Princess Bride, it tells the story of a farmhand named Westley, accompanied by companions befriended along the way, who must rescue his true love Princess Buttercup from the odious Prince Humperdinck. The film essentially preserves the novel's narrative style by presenting the story as a book being read by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his sick grandson (Fred Savage).
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Photo Flash: Artists Gather in Times Square for Be An #ArtsHero Campaign
Just yesterday, 100 artists gathered in Times Square to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this...
9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!...