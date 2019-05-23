Whitney Museum To Host Free Queer History Walking Tours This Summer

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, join the Whitney Museum of American Art for a free walking tour that explores the rich queer history of the neighborhood surrounding the Museum on select Fridays throughout the summer, including all Fridays in June during the World Pride celebration. Tours will begin at 6:00 p.m. and depart from the Whitney Museum of American Art, located at 99 Gansevoort Street (between Washington Street and West Street), Manhattan.



Tours will be held on:

Friday, May 31

Friday, June 7

Friday, June 14

Friday, June 21

Friday, June 28

Friday, July 26

Friday, August 30

Friday, September 27



The tours are free, but guests must register online in advance at https://whitney.org/events/queer-history-walks.



The queer history walking tours are part of the Whitney Museum of American Art's year-round community programming that reinforces the Museum's commitment to serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture, as well as supporting artists themselves.





