Whitney Houston Documentary To Be Released This Summer

Variety has reported that an in-depth documentary detailing the life and career of late singer, Whitney Houston, has received a release date of July 6th.

According to the film's description, the documentary will contain new information about the singer's past, her career, her issues with substance abuse, and will also feature new track and video footage never before seen by fans and audiences.

In addition, the film will feature live performances, original studio recordings, and home video footage.

Filmmaker, Kevin McDonald says of the film: "I approached Whitney's life like a mystery story; why did someone with so much raw talent and beauty self-destruct so publicly and painfully? At heart, 'Whitney' is an intimate family story that reveals a new side to a woman that even her most die-hard fans never knew."





