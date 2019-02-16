STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Where Do You Belong? Stats from the Most Represented Schools on Broadway Part 1

Feb. 16, 2019  

Deciding where to go for college or university is nothing short of daunting. There are all kinds of factors to consider such as location, ideal class size, and admission requirements. We're rounding up some of the most heavily represented schools on Broadway to give students some stats to consider when getting ready to apply or even transfer.

Plus, we've got comments from each of the programs detailing what they consider the ideal theatre student to be for their school!

Evanston, IL

8,278 Undergraduate Students
Admission Rate: 9%
Average Class Size: 2-20 students
50.3% Female
49.7% Male

Notable alums: Kate Baldwin, Katrina Lenk, Mary Beth Peil, Adam Kantor, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ana Gasteyer, Heather Headley

"What makes for the ideal Northwestern theatre student: Northwestern is home to the Amercian Music Theatre Project (AMTP) so there is a definite commitment to introducing our Music Theatre students to the unique process of creating a new musical.

"Our students are versed in the technical skills needed to absorb re-writes, cuts and re-stagings that are part of the musical rehearsal process - but they are also intellectually adept and given support and insight in the creation of that material. The focus on new musicals is something that uniquely engages and challenges our students - and the dedication, intellect and courage needed to work on new material is a hallmark of our program." -David H Bell, Head of Music Theatre

Pittsburgh, PA

6,896 Undergraduate Students
Admission Rate: 22%
Average GPA: 3.77
Average Class Size: 2-20 students
48.7% Female
51.3% Male

Notable alums: Grey Henson, Drew Gehling, Amanda Jane Cooper, Emily Skinner, Kara Lindsay, Telly Leung

What makes for the ideal Carnegie Mellon theatre student: "The type of student that thrives in the Music Theater program at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama has a strong sense of self while also being extremely directable. We're looking for students who are as interested in acting as they are singing-our MTs take a rigorous, classical acting curriculum alongside their vocal training." -Erin Keane Scott, Director of Marketing & Communications

Elon, NC

6,045 Undergraduate Students
Admission Rate: 67%
Average GPA: 4.00
Average Class Size: 10-40 students
59.6% Female
40.4% Male

Notable alums: Barrett Wilbert Weed, Taylor Trensch, Kennedy Caughell, Ginna Claire Mason, Jared Goldsmith

What makes for the ideal Elon theatre student: "An Elon Music Theatre student not only dedicates themselves to their training, but also to cultivating what makes them unique as people and performers. This results in storytellers who are soulful, daring, and passionate, all while being led with kind hearts. The students that thrive at Elon have a deep capacity for love, and a deep love for putting in the work." Cathy McNeela, Head of the Music Theatre Program

Ann Arbor, MI

28,983 Undergraduate Students
Admission Rate: 29%
Average GPA: 3.84
Average Class Size: Less than 50
49.8% Female
50.2% Male

Notable alums: Etai Benson, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, Courtney Balan, Ashley Park, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Andy Mientus, Alex Gemignani, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

What makes for the ideal University of Michigan theatre student: "While each of our students is unique, common denominators are curiosity, kindness, work ethic, and a love for musical theatre." -Vincent J. Cardinal, Chair of the Department of Musical Theatre

Photo Credit: Mean Girls, Waitress by Joan Marcus; The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen by Matthew Murphy; The Prom by Deen Van Meer

