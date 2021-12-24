Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend 2021

Check out the special Broadway schedules for this Christmas weekend.

Dec. 24, 2021  

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this Christmas weekend.

Christmas Weekend: December 24-26, 2021

Show Fri
12/24		 Sat
12/25		 Sun
12/26
Ain't Too Proud Canceled
Aladdin Canceled 1PM
6:30PM
American Utopia 5PM
9PM
The Book of Mormon 2PM
7PM
Chicago 8PM 2:30PM
7PM
Clyde's 2PM 2PM
7PM
Come From Away Canceled 2PM
7PM
Company 2PM 2PM
7:30PM
Dear Evan Hansen Canceled
Flying Over Sunset 2PM
8PM		 1PM
Freestyle Love Supreme 5PM
9PM
Girl from the North Country 8PM 2PM
7:30PM
Hadestown Canceled
Hamilton Canceled
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Canceled
The Lehman Trilogy 1PM
7:30PM
The Lion King Canceled
MJ Canceled
Moulin Rouge! The Musical Canceled 2PM
8PM
Mrs. Doubtfire 7PM 2PM
7:30PM
The Music Man 8PM 2PM
8PM
The Phantom of the Opera 7PM 1PM
7PM
Six Canceled
Skeleton Crew Canceled
Slave Play 8PM 2PM
7PM
Tina 8PM 2PM
7:30PM
To Kill a Mockingbird 7PM 2PM
8PM
Trouble in Mind 1PM
7PM
Wicked 8PM 2PM
8PM

