What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend 2021
Check out the special Broadway schedules for this Christmas weekend.
Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this Christmas weekend.
Christmas Weekend: December 24-26, 2021
|Show
|Fri
12/24
|Sat
12/25
|Sun
12/26
|Ain't Too Proud
|Canceled
|Aladdin
|Canceled
|1PM
6:30PM
|American Utopia
|5PM
9PM
|The Book of Mormon
|2PM
7PM
|Chicago
|8PM
|2:30PM
7PM
|Clyde's
|2PM
|2PM
7PM
|Come From Away
|Canceled
|2PM
7PM
|Company
|2PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|Dear Evan Hansen
|Canceled
|Flying Over Sunset
|2PM
8PM
|1PM
|Freestyle Love Supreme
|5PM
9PM
|Girl from the North Country
|8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|Hadestown
|Canceled
|Hamilton
|Canceled
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
|Canceled
|The Lehman Trilogy
|1PM
7:30PM
|The Lion King
|Canceled
|MJ
|Canceled
|Moulin Rouge! The Musical
|Canceled
|2PM
8PM
|Mrs. Doubtfire
|7PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|The Music Man
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|The Phantom of the Opera
|7PM
|1PM
7PM
|Six
|Canceled
|Skeleton Crew
|Canceled
|Slave Play
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Tina
|8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|To Kill a Mockingbird
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|Trouble in Mind
|1PM
7PM
|Wicked
|8PM
|2PM
8PM