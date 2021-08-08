What to Eat in Midtown: Over 100 of the Top Restaurants to Check Out Before or After Catching Your Next Broadway Show!

As New York City, and Broadway, are beginning to reopen for the first time in over a year, tourists of all ages and backgrounds are returning to Manhattan once again. Are you traveling to Times Square, Rockefeller Center, or Central Park? Coming in from Grand Central Station or Penn Station? If you're at a loss for what to eat in the area, look no further than BroadwayWorld's comprehensive list!

From American, to Asian, French, Italian, Mexican, and much more, this list is as diverse as our city itself, and you're guaranteed to find something you like. The list is specifically inclusive of Midtown restaurants, for those hoping to grab a bite before or after seeing a Broadway show. Whether you are looking for indoor or outdoor dining, lunch, dinner, or somewhere in between, this list covers all restaurants that are now open in the area.

Browse restaurants below by food type, and find the address, website, and relative price, as well as a brief description of what you can expect.

If your favorite Midtown restaurant is missing from the list, don't hesitate to reach out to us on social media and let us know!

AMERICAN

5 Napkin Burger

630 9th Ave - http://www.5napkinburger.com/

$$ - 5 Napkin Burger is a Modern bistro with multiple locations in NYC. This Hell's Kitchen location, steps from the Al Hirschfeld Theatre is the perfect spot to grab a gourmet burger or veggie burger before or after a show.

Above Restaurant and Pinnacle Bar (Times Square Hilton)

234 West 42nd Street - http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/new-york/hilton-times-square-NYCTSHF/dining/index.html

$$$$ - This New American restaurant is located on the 21st floor of the Hilton Times Square Hotel. Steps away from the Minskoff Theatre, Above offers a stunning view of the Theater District.

Bareburger

366 West 46th - http://bareburger.com

$$$ - Located on Restaurant Row, Bareburger serves high-quality, ethically sourced, all-natural, and sustainable ingredients. With no reservations needed and a variety of Broadway theatres nearby, this location is the perfect spot for a quick bite before or after the show.

Bobby Van's Steakhouse

120 W 45th St - http://www.bobbyvans.com/

$$$ - Just steps away from multiple Broadway theatres, Bobby Van's Grill is the perfect place for theatergoers to enjoy a steak dinner, burger, salad, and more. Enjoy the view from 30-foot high windows or in the outdoor seating area.

Bryant Park Grill

25 West 40th Street - https://bryantparkgrillnyc.com/

$$$ - Bryant Park Grill is just a short walk from the Theatre District and offers a stunning view of Bryant Park. The restaurant's dining room is perfect for a romantic dinner before heading off to the theatre, and the outdoor café is a great spot for lunch before a matinee!

Butter

70 West 45th - http://www.butterrestaurant.com

$$$ - Butter, located a block away from the Lyceum Theatre, offers a unique atmosphere with a diverse American menu and craft cocktails. The restaurant caters to the guest offering a formal dining experience or one that is more casual.

Crossroads American Kitchen & Bar

1535 Broadway - https://www.timessquarenyc.org/locations/crossroads-american-kitchen-bar-at-marriott-marquis-hotel

$$$ - Located in the heart of Time Square inside the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Crossroads An American Kitchen & Bar is open from breakfast to late night. This restaurant is the perfect spot for a pre matinee brunch, pre evening show dinner, or post show drinks!

Croton Reservoir Tavern

108 West 40th Street - https://www.crotonnyc.com/

$$ - Croton Reservoir Tavern serves modern American cuisine and has an extensive cocktail, whiskey, and beer menu. The atmosphere offers comfortable and casual seating with a private downstairs space.

Don't Tell Mama NYC

343 West 46th Street - http://www.donttellmamanyc.com

$$$ - The restaurant at Don't Tell Mama serves New American Cuisine with a seasonally changing menu. The atmosphere is like no other with a piano bar and two showrooms. Their menu offers appetizers, entrees, desserts, and a selection of fine wines.

Ellen's Stardust Diner

1650 Broadway - www.ellensstardustdiner.com

$$ - Ellen's Stardust Diner is a retro 1950s theme restaurant located on the corner of 51st Street in the Theatre District. The diner is known for its singing waitstaff, making it a popular tourist attraction.

Ginger's

512 7th Avenue - https://www.opentable.com/r/gingers-restaurant-at-the-doubletree-times-square-new-york

$$$ - Ginger's is a Contemporary American restaurant located in the DoubleTree Suites hotel on 7th avenue between 37th and 38th.

Glass House Tavern

252 W 47th St - http://www.glasshousetavern.com/

$$ - Located in the Theatre District on 47th street, Glass House Tavern is a relaxed American bistro in a contemporary space. It's the perfect place to dine before a Broadway show. Glass House Tavern is known for serving your meal in a timely manner to ensure that you make it to your show on time.

Hard Rock Cafe

1501 Broadway - http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/new-york/

$$ - Located in the heart of Times Square, Hard Rock Cafe is more than a restaurant. It's an experience. The Hard Rock Cafe New York is covered with rock and roll memorabilia and features a 708 seat restaurant and a 1,800 square foot Rock Shop that sells authentic Hard Rock merchandise.

Joe Allen

326 West 46th Street - www.joeallenrestaurant.com/newyork/janymenu.htm

$$$$ - Joe Allen is a classic tavern serving American comfort food and cocktails. This restaurant is the perfect spot for Broadway patrons and actors. The menu changes daily, although certain favorites are always available.

Joshua Tree

366 West 46th Street - http://www.joshuatreebar.com/

$$ - Joshua Tree is a friendly, neighborhood sports bar located between Penn and Grand Stations. Its brick walls and wooden interior give it that signature New York look, and it offers a great selection of standard bar food. It also regularly hosts 80s theme nights.

Latitude Bar & Grill

783 Eighth Ave - http://www.latitudebarnyc.com/

$$$ - Latitude Bar & Grill is a block away from Times Square and features 4 different levels of dining and entertainment. Its first floor offers a full bar where guests can sample their full cocktail and dinner menu. The second and third floor feature a billiard room and an executive lounge. Finally, it's fourth floor contains a breathtaking rooftop deck, where guests can enjoy their favorite cocktail while taking in the iconic views of the Theatre District.

Mercury Bar

659 Ninth Avenue - www.mercurybarnyc.com

$$ - Mercury Bar, an informal sports bar, is located a block West from the Imperial Theatre. This friendly, neighborhood bar offers traditional bar food. Guests can share an appetizer and a beer in its casual, interior design before heading to a show.

Mr. Broadway Kosher Deli

1372 Broadway - www.mrbroadwaykosher.com

$$$ - Mr. Broadway Kosher Deli is three blocks South of Bryant Park and offers a wide variety of modern, Kosher cuisine. Mr. Broadway carries all the traditional, American cuisine staples, but with a twist. It's entire menu is infused with a variety of different cultural takes on traditional foods, from Middle Eastern to Japanese influences.

My Belly's Playlist

237 W 42nd St` -

$$ - My Belly's Playlist offers a menu as trendy and unique as its name. This sandwich shop has a variety of sandwiches and salads all with fun, innovative names and flavors. It also carries a selection of appetizers, such as its popular BBQ wings packed with flavor.

Paramount Bar and Grill at Times Square

235 W 46th St - http://www.nycparamount.com/dining/paramount-bar-and-grill

$$$ - Located in the Theatre District, Paramount Bar and Grille at Times Square lies inside the historic Paramount Hotel. The bar now serves a traditional, American buffet. In addition, its full bar menu offers a variety of speciality cocktails.

Parker & Quinn

64 West 39th - http://ingoodcompanyhg.com/parkerandquinn/

$$$ - Just off of Bryant Park, Parker & Quinn is nestled inside the Refinery Hotel. With its elegant and historic setting, it serves as a perfect Brunch spot. It offers a variety of traditional, American cuisine.

Pershing Square

90 East 42nd Street - www.pershingsquare.com

$$$ - Pershing Square is located just under the viaduct of Grand Central Station. Pershing Square is open throughout the day, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. It's traditional American cuisine offers a wide array of delicious food options.

Planet Hollywood

1540 Broadway - http://www.planethollywoodintl.com/locations/new-york/

$$$ - Right in the heart of Times Square, Planet Hollywood is a fun and unique restaurant. Its menu features standard, American cuisine. It's signature cocktails and contemporary design creates a vibrant, dining environment.

R Lounge at Two Times Square

714 Seventh Ave - https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/nycrt-renaissance-new-york-times-square-hotel/?scid=bb1a189a-fec3-4d19-a255-54ba596febe2

$$$ - Located in the heart of Times Square, R Lounge at Two Times Square offers spectacular views of the city. It serves a broad collection of American cuisine, such as its BBQ sliders and lobster rolls. Its modern, elegant design makes it just as breathtaking from the inside.

Rosie O'Grady's Restaurant

800 Seventh Ave - http://www.rosieogradys.com/

$$ - Just East of Times Square, Rosie O'Grady's Restaurant has been family owned and operated for over 30 years. The menu consists of a wide variety of cuisine from prime steaks to light, crispy salads. Pre-fix lunch and dinner menus are also offered.

Rudy's Bar & Grill

627 9th Ave - http://www.rudysbarnyc.com

$$ - Right in the heart of Hell's Kitchen, Rudy's Bar and Grill is a historic dive bar established in 1933. It's signature pig statue as well as its historic sign sets the mood before you even enter. It's cheap drinks and free hot dogs make it a hot spot for both locals and tourists alike.

Sardi's Restaurant

234-236 W 44th St - http://www.sardis.com/htmldocs/cms/

$$ - Located in the heart of the Theatre District, Sardi's Restaurant is a staple of the American Theatre dining experience. Many famous actors and celebrities have dined here since its establishment, with many being featured on its iconic wall of celebrity caricatures. The menu offers traditional American cuisine.

Shake Shack

691 8th Avenue - https://www.shakeshack.com/location/theater-district/

$ - Just West of Stage 42, this fast food chain is a great quick option for dinner or a snack. Shake Shack offers a wide variety of delicious flavored milkshakes. In addition, it is known for its great burgers and fries.

Swing 46 Jazz and Supper Club

349 W 46th St - https://swing46.nyc/

$$ - Nestled in the heart of the Theatre District, Swing 46 is everything you could want in a Jazz and Supper Club. Featuring live swing music every night, it is never short of entertainment. The restaurant also has an impressive menu featuring some signature dishes like the Seafood Risotto and the Crab Cakes.

T45 at the Hyatt Time Square

135 West 45th Street - http://timessquare.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/diner.html

$$$$ - Within the Hyatt Times Square Hotel, T45 is an impressive rooftop bar and restaurant with stunning views of the city. Aside from its outdoor seating, T45 also has a chic interior with a clean, fresh look. The menu carries traditional American cuisine and all its ingredients are locally sourced.

Ted's Montana Grill

110 West 51st - https://www.tedsmontanagrill.com/tmg050.html

$$ - Just across from Radio City Music Hall, Ted's Montana Grill is a friendly Americana restaurant. Built on community, its menu features shareable entrees and family options. Although carrying a variety of American cuisine, it is most known for its quality bison.

The Capital Grille

120 W 51st - http://www.thecapitalgrille.com/locations/ny/new-york/nyc-time-life-building/8038

$$$$$ - With its beautiful awning and elegant interior, The Capital Grille is a great option for both American cuisine and seafood. Just a block from Radio City Music Hall, The Capital Grille's menu carries everything from Filet Minon to freshly seasoned Maine Lobster Salad. A perfect spot to enjoy lunch or dinner in style.

The Lambs Club

132 West 44th - http://www.thelambsclub.com

$$$ - With its warm wood tones, The Lambs Club offers a comforting respite from the heart of Times Square. The Lambs Club takes simple American dishes and adds distinctive and fresh ingredients to make each dish high end. The Lambs Club also features seasonal menus.

The Redeye Grill

890 Seventh Ave - http://redeyegrill.com/home

$$$ - Across the street from Carnegie Hall is The Redeye Grill, a classic Americana restaurant. With its open concept and coffered ceilings, The Redeye Grill offers a great space to catch up with company. The Redeye Grill serves everything from sushi to locally sourced fish and burgers.

The View Restaurant & Lounge

1535 Broadway - http://www.theviewnyc.com/#

$$$ - Located inside the Marriot Marquis Hotel, The View Restaurant and Lounge truly lives up to its name. The only revolving rooftop restaurant in the city, it offers breathtaking views from every angle. Its new American cuisine is seasonally changing.

The Water Club

East River - www.thewaterclub.com

$$$$ - With unmatched views of the East River, the Water Club is a great place to enjoy dinner at sunset. A completely outdoor venue, The Water Club also contains a rooftop bar. It also carries a decadent seafood cuisine.

West Bank Cafe

407 West 42nd Street - http://www.westbankcafe.com/

$$ - Located right in Theatre Row, West Bank Cafe is a charming spot for a pre-show dinner. From its Shrimp Scampi to Beat Salad, it offers a delicious, flavorful menu. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is directly below it, offering a perfect dinner and show combo.

West End Bar & Grill

813 Eighth Ave - http://www.westendnyc.com/

$$$ - Directly in the Theatre District, West End Bar and Grill is most known for its array of craft and artisinal beers. Featuring a 30 foot mahogany bar, it is perfect for mingling. West End Bar and Grill also features signature cocktails and a seasonal food menu.

ASIAN

OBAO

647 9th Ave - http://www.obaony.com

$$ - OBAO's menu offers an array of both Vietnamese and Thai cuisine. OBAO prides itself in taking traditional specialities such as Pho Noodles and adding a more elegant design to the meal. Located only a block away from the theatre district, OBAO is great option for a pre or post-show dinner.

BARBECUE

Dallas BBQ

241 W 42nd St - http://www.dallasbbq.com/times-square

$$ - Dallas BBQ in Times Square is known for it's chicken, ribs, BBQ, burgers, wings, and over-the-top frozen cocktails. This restaurant is a great spot for lunch and dinner.

Junior's Restaurant

1515 Broadway - www.juniorscheesecake.com

$$$ - Located directly in the famous Schubert Alley, Junior's Restaurant is a staple of not only the theatre district, but New York City! Junior's offers a wide variety of delicious entrees from burgers to breakfast, as well as a full service bar. Their signature New York Cheesecake is a must!

Virgil's Real Barbecue

152 West 44th Street - www.virgilsbbq.com

$$$ - Across the street from the Hudson Theatre, is Virgil's Real Barbecue. This BBQ restaurant is known for its Southern-style BBQ and warm, friendly atmosphere. All of Virgil's meats are smoked at a low temperature over indirect heat for up to 10 hours to ensure quality flavor.

BISTRO

Pergola des Artistes

252 W 46th St - http://www.pergoladesartistes.com/

$$$ - Just across from the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, Pergola des Artistes is an intimate, French bistro. Open for over 50 years, this family-owned restaurant takes pride in its authentic, French couisine. The design was modelled to mirror the bistros across small villages throughout the French countryside.

Restaurant Charlotte

145 W 44th St -

$$$ - Located in the lobby of the Millenium Broadway Hotel, Restaurant Charlotte is a staple of the Broadway crowd. Restaurant Charlotte serves innovative, new American cuisine, blending in a variety of cultural influences. It also has a wide and varied drink menu.

Saju Bistro

120 West 44th - http://www.sajubistronyc.com

$$$ - In the heart of Times Square, Saju Bistro serves authentic French cuisine. Its intimate design is a nice oasis from the bustle of Times Square. In addition to its French cuisine, it also contains an extensive wine collection.

BRAZILIAN

Churrascaria Plataforma

316 W 49th St - https://plataformaonline.com/

$$$$ - Churrascaria is a Rodizio style restaurant serving different cuts of meat including beef, pork, lamb, chicken, etc. This authentic NYC rodizio style restaurant features an all you can eat fixed price with continuous table side service.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

40 W 53rd - https://fogodechao.com/

$$$$ - Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse is an upscale Brazilian chain featuring all-you-can-eat meat carved tableside plus an extensive salad bar.

Via Brasil

34 West 46th Street - www.viabrasilrestaurant.com

$$$$ - Located in the Theatre District, Via Brasil offers an array of Brazilian cuisine. Established 40 years ago, Via Brasil is one of New York's oldest and most authentic Brazilian restaurants. The restaurant is also open 7 days a week.

CHINESE

A A Jing

689 9th Ave - http://www.jingnyc.com

$$$ - A A Jing, a block away from the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, features modern Asian cuisine. Discover new, traditional, and fresh dishes in this intimate space.

Hyo Dong Gak

51 West 35th Street - https://hyodonggakny.com/

$$ - Hyo Dong Gak is a unique restaurant serving both Korean style Chinese dishes and classic Chinese dishes. Using mostly locally sourced ingredients, guests will enjoy a memorable dining experience.

Szechuan Gourmet

21 West 39th Street - https://www.szechuangourmet56nyc.com/

$$$$$ - A few minutes from Central Park, Szechuan Gourmet features couisine from the Sichuan province of China. Szechuan Gourmet has been praised for its authentic Chinese cuisine as well as its friendly staff. It prides itself in only carrying the most fresh ingredients.

CUBAN

Havana Central

151 West 46th Street - www.havanacentral.com

$$$ - Havana Central is a cuban restaurant in Times Square offering Cuban fare, cocktails and live music. The restaurant offers a unique atmosphere with a retro Havana setting. Dine in, take-out, delivery, and off-site catering are available.

Victor's Cafe

236 W 52nd St - http://victorscafe.com/

$$$ - Adjacent to the Neil Simon Theatre, Victor's Cafe is an elegant Cuban restaurant. Family owned and operated, Victor's Cafe offers authentic, Cuban cuisine. It's greenery and bright lighting creates a friendly, warm atmosphere.

DELI

Ben's Kosher Delicatessen

209 W 38th Street - www.bensdeli.net

$$$ - Ben's Kosher Deli is a family-owned and operated chain restaurant and delicatessen. They serve authentic New York Kosher and eastern European comfort food. Stop by Ben's for a quick bite for showtime.

DINER

Cosmic Diner

888 8th Avenue -

$$ - Cosmic Diner, located around the corner from the Circle in the Square theatre, offers classic American food for lunch and dinner. This restaurant is the perfect place to dine before the theatre as it offers something for everyone.

Westway Diner

614 Ninth Avenue - https://www.westwaydiner.com/

$$$ - Right by Theatre Row, the Westway Diner is a family owned and operated restaurant. Open from early mornings to late nights, the Westway Dinner carries a wide array of traditional American diner cuisine. Its waffles, burgers, bagels, and lox are all extremely popular.

ETHIOPIAN

Queen of Sheba

650 Tenth Avenue - shebanyc.com

$$ - A few blocks away from Times Square, Queen of Sheba is a great Ethiopian food option. Queen of Sheba prides itself in its authentic and traditional Ethiopian cuisine, encouraging a community atmosphere at its restaurant. Its rum cake is extremely popular.

FRENCH

Benoit New York

60 West 55th street - https://www.benoitny.com/

$$$$$ - Benoit New York is a contemporary French bistro by Alain Ducasse. The restaurant was modeled after the original Benoit in Paris serving both bistro favorites, as well as unexpected takes on familiar flavors.

Bistro Moderne

55 West 44th - http://www.dbbistro.com/nyc/

$$$$$ - Bistro Moderne is Chef Daniel Boulud's contemporary French restaurant in Midtown. This restaurant features bistro classics with a modern twist. Located one block east of Times Square, db bistro is the perfect spot for pre- and post-theater dining.

Cafe Luxembourg

200 West 70th Street - https://cafeluxembourg.com/

$$$$ - Cafe Luxembourg is located a few blocks from Lincoln Center Theatre. The restaurant offers French comfort food and a Parisian atmospher.

Cafe Un Deux Trois

320 West 46th Street - https://www.cafeundeuxtrois.com/

$$$$$ - Cafe Un Deux Trois is a French restaurant in the center of the Theatre District. The restaurant offers all-day French fare, including fixed-price meals.

Chez Josephine

414 West 42nd Street - www.chezjosephine.com

$$$$ - Chez Josephine is a tribute to legendary entertainer Josephine Baker and offers a French-American menu and live piano music in an intimate Parisian setting. The interior is inviting and romantic with red velvet walls and chandeliers. Located on West 42nd Street along Theatre Row, Chez Josephine is perfect for dining before or after the theatre.

DB Bistro Moderne

55 West 44th Street - https://www.dbbistro.com/nyc/

$$$$$ - Chef Daniel Boulud's db bistro moderne is a contemporary French restaurant, known for chic bistro cuisine. Located one block east of Times Square, db bistro is the perfect spot for pre and post theatre dining.The menu features updated bistro classics as well as traditional French specialties, and season dishes.

La Bonne Soupe

48 West 56th Street - www.labonnesoupe.com

$$$ - La Bonne Soupe is just two blocks East of the Studio 54 Theatre. This French bistro offers a delicious blend of soups and salads. Their French Onion Soup is a fan favorite.

La Grenouille

3 East 52nd Street - www.la-grenouille.com

$$$$ - La Grenouille is located off 5th avenue, just a five minute walk from the August Wilson Theatre. Its elegant and beautiful interior design pairs perfectly with its flavorful French cuisine. Whether it be the seared beef tenderloin or the lobster ravioli, you are sure to find something delicant and delicious.

Le Marais

150 West 46th Street - www.lemarais.net

$$$$ - Le Marais is a long standing, French steakhouse that is entirely Kosher. Its flavorful meats tie perfectly with its extensive drink menu. Located only a block away from the Marriot Marquis Theatre, it is a great spot for a pre-show meal.

Le Rivage

340 West 46th Street - http://www.lerivagenyc.com

$$$$ - A block west of the Marriot Marquis Theatre, Le Rivage is a charming, French restaurant. Its interior design transports you to a cozy, French country atmosphere. It offers a wide variety of traditional French cuisine.

Marseille

630 9th Ave - www.marseillenyc.com

$$ - Right in the heart of the theatre district, Marseille is a popular spot for theatre-goers and tourists alike. Marseille serves traditional, French brasserie cuisine. Its chik and modern interior pairs well with its elegant menu.

Rue 57

60 West 57th Street - rue57.com

$$$$ - Just a block away from Carnegie Hall, Rue 57 is an upscale restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinnner. This French American Brasserie is unique in that it also offers a sushi bar. Its brick interior and mood lighting will transport you to what feels like a French winecellar.

GREEK

Estiatorio Milos

125 West 55th - https://www.estiatoriomilos.com/

$$$$ - Estiatorio Milos is located in the heart of Midtown, just steps away from Central Park, the Theatre District, and Times Square. This Greek restaurant serves fresh seafood in a Mediterranean style setting.

Kellari Taverna

19 West 44th Street - https://kellariny.com/

$$$ - Just a few blocks east of Times Square and the theatre district, Kellari Taverna specializes in Mediterranean, seafood cuisine. It prides itself with always carrying fresh and flavorful ingredients. With lunch and dinner pre-fix options, this Greek restaurant is a great choice for a meal before or after a show.

INDIAN

Utsav Festive India

1185 Avenue of the Americas - www.utsavny.com

$$$$ - Utsav is an Indian restaurant located right in the Theatre District. Known for its passionate and friendly staff, the restaurant also boasts a flavorful and varied array of Indian cuisine. Aside from its traditional Indian dishes,many items on the menu are an Indo Chinese fusion.

IRISH

Hurley's Saloon - Steak and Seafood

232 W 48th St - https://www.hurleysnyc.com/

$$ - Hurley's Saloon has a rustic atmosphere, full-service bar on three levels, private booths, private rooms for parties, and a rooftop garden. Indoor and outdoor dining are available. Hurley's offers a pub grub menu and a range of beers.

Joshua Tree

366 West 46th Street - http://www.joshuatreebar.com/

$$ - Joshua Tree is a friendly, neighborhood sports bar located between Penn and Grand Stations. Its brick walls and wooden interior give it that signature New York look, and it offers a great selection of standard bar food. It also regularly hosts 80s theme nights.

McGee's Pub

240 W 55th - http://mcgeespubny.com

$$ - Around the block from the Studio 54 Theatre, McGee's Pub is a great place to grab a drink after a show. A traditional Irish pub, it offers a wide variety of beer on tap. It also has a variety of bar food available.

Playwright Bar And Restaurant

202 W 49th St - https://playwrighttavern.com/

$$ - Located just west of Penn Station, Playwright Irish Pub serves Irish and American style dishes along with a nice variety of beers and cocktails. With over a dozen flatscreen TVs, this gastropub is a great place to catch a game. The Playwright serves lunch and dinner, as well as a late night bar menu.

The Long Room

120 W 44th St - http://www.thelongroomnyc.com/

$$ - Packed between the Belasco Theatre and the Sondheim Theatre lies The Long Room, a traditional Irish pub. The Long Room carries a lengthy collection of Irish whiskeys, single malts, and top shelf liquors. A food menu is also available with burgers, pizza, and traditional Irish fare.

ITALIAN

Azalea

224 W. 51st - http://azalearistorantenyc.com

$$$ - Azalea is an Italian restaurant just steps away from the Circle in the Square Theatre. Azalea offers lunch specials and serves both lunch and dinner.

Barbetta Restaurant

321 West 46th Street - http://barbettarestaurant.com/

$$$$ - Barbetta which opened in 1906 is the oldest restaurant in New York that is still owned by the family that founded it. This Northern Italian trattoria can be seen as the background of television shows such as Sex and the City and Mad Men.

Barilla

1290 6th Ave - https://www.casabarilla.com/location/radio-city/

$$$$$ - Barilla is an Italian cafe serving pastas, salads, and other Italian dishes. Enjoy the fresh air in their new outdoor dining area.

Becco

335 West 46th Street - http://becco-nyc.com/

$$$$ - Becco is known for its renowned, unlimited table side service of Executive Chef William Gallagher's Three Daily Pasta Preparations. Located on Restaurant Row, Becco is the perfect spot for an authentic Italian pasta dinner before seeing a show.

Bocca Di Bacco

635 9th Avenue - https://www.boccadibacconyc.com/

$$$ - Bocca Di Bacco, located in the Theatre District, Hell's Kitchen, and Chelsea, has been serving NYC authentic Italian dishes with a modern twist for over a decade.

Bond 45

221 West 46th Street - www.bond45.com

$$$$ - Bond 45, originally located on 45th street in the former Bond Clothing Store, currently resides on 46th street next to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Bond 45 is known for its vegetable bar which offers a rotating selection of market vegetables. The menu also includes seafood, house made pasta, thin crust pizza, breakfast all day, and more!

Cafe Fiorello

1900 Broadway - https://www.cafefiorello.com/

$$$$ - Cafe Fiorello, across the street from Lincoln Center, serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. Fiorello's is a great spot for pre-theater dining. Open late each night, the restaurant is also perfect for a post-theater dinner, a light bite at the antipasto bar, or cocktails and dessert.

Carmine's

200 West 44th Street - www.carminesnyc.com

$$$$ - Carmine's, steps away from the St. James Theatre and the Shubert Theatre, serves Southern Italian food. They pride themselves on their warm and attentive old fashioned service.

Casa Nonna

310 W 38th St - https://casanonna.com/new-york/

$$$$$ - Casa Nonna, which means "Grandmother's House" in Italian, is located just south of the theater district. Casa Nonna's menu offers authentic flavors and quality ingredients that are the hallmark of true Italian cuisine.

Ceci Italian Restaurant

46 West 46 Street - https://www.cecirestaurantnyc.com/

$$$$ - Sandwiched between the Diamond District and the Theatre District, Ceci serves up delicious Italian food such as pasta, grilled meats, and seafood, in a festive atmosphere with soft lighting, exposed bricks, and hardwood floors.

Da Marino

220 W 49th St - http://www.damarino.com/

$$$ - Festive downstairs restaurant with an old-school setting & traditional Southern Italian cuisine.

Daniela Trattoria

728 Eighth Ave - http://www.danielarestaurant.com/

$$ - Daniela Trattoria offers age-old Italian tradition and recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. Located on 8th Avenue, in the heart of the Theatre District, Daniela Trattoria is the perfect stop before or after a matinee or before an evening performance.

Don Antonio

309 West 50th - http://www.donantoniopizza.com/

$$ - Less than a block away from the Gershwin and Circle in the Square Theatres, Don Antonio uses the finest ingredients to create their Neapolitan pizza. This is the perfect place to grab a slice, seasonal cocktails, and Italian craft beer before or after the show.

iL Punto

507 9th Ave at 38th St - http://www.ilPuntoRistorante.com

$$$$ - Located on the corner of 38th Street and 9th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, iL Punto is just a few blocks from Times Square and the Theater District. Serving lunch and dinner, this restaurant offers fresh pastas and baked breads, grilled or roasted seafood, poultry, veal, soups, salads, and desserts. Visit iL Punto to enjoy a true Italian culinary experience.

John's Pizzeria

260 West 44th Street - http://www.johnspizzerianyc.com

$$ - Voted one of New York's best pizzas, John's pizza is made to order in one of their coal fire brick ovens. They are known for their thin crust pies.

La Masseria

235 W 48th St - http://www.lamasserianyc.com/

$$$ - Just steps away from the Walter Kerr and the Eugene O'Neill Theatres, La Masseria offers a rich variety of traditional Italian cuisine. Its Executive Chef and Co-Owner, being raised in a farmhouse in Puglia, modelled the restaurant after the fortified farmhouses of the region known as "masseria." His pride in his Southern Italian roots shines through in this authentic menu featuring Southern pizza and pasta specialities.

Lattanzi

361 West 46th Street - http://lattanzinyc.com/

$$$$ - Located in the heart of Theatre Row, Lattanzi has been a staple of New York for 30 years. It is best known for its Roman cuisine but offers a wide variety of flavorful, Italian staples. The Carciofi Alla Giuidia (Roman Jewish artichokes) are one of its most popular dishes.

Mama Mia 44SW

621 Ninth Avenue - http://www.mamamia44sw.com

$$ - Located right on Theatre Row, Mama Mia 44SW was founded by an Italian immigrant couple. Today, there business offers authentic and traditional Italian cuisine. It also has a full cocktail and wine bar, making it a perfect spot to stop for a drink or a delicious meal before a show.

Nizza

630 9th Ave - www.nizzanyc.com

$$ - Right on Restaurant Row in the Theatre District, Nizza is a great brunch or dinner option for any theatre-goer. Nizza features flavorful, Italian cuisine as well as an extensive drink menu. Its flatbreads in particular are a popular food item.

Orso

322 West 46th Street - https://orsorestaurant.com/

$$$$ - A block from the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Orso is a charming, Italian restaurant. It's rustic and intimate setting creates a cozy atmosphere. It serves a great blend of Italian cuisine, such as the Bistecca Al Ferri and Grilled Octopus.

Patsy's Italian Restaurant

236 West 56th Street - www.patsys.com

$$$ - Just North of the Theatre District, Patsy's Italian Restaurant is family-owned and operated. Its cozy setting is a great pairing to its flavorful, Italian cuisine. Its fun twist on Italian specialities, such as the "Meatball-tini," gives it its unique charm.

PizzArte

69 West 55th - http://www.pizzarteny.com

$$$ - Just east of the Studio 54 Theatre, PizzArte features authentic, Italian cuisine. Specializing in Neopolitan dishes, PizzArte is particulary known for its wide array of pizzas. It's casual atmosphere makes it feel warm and inviting.

Serafina at the Time Hotel

224 W 49th St - https://www.serafinarestaurant.com/location/serafina-time-hotel/

$$$ - Located at the bottom of the Time Hotel, Serafina offers delicious, Italian cuisine. Serafina specializes in tradiational, Northern Italian recipes. Right next to the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, this charming restaurant serves as a nice refuge from the bustling Theatre District.

Tony's Di Napoli

147 West 43rd Street - https://www.tonysnyc.com/

$$$$ - Tony's Di Napoli has been a staple of the Upper East Side for over 20 years. Designed as a traditional, family style Italian restaurant, portions are purposefully made for two or three people to be shared. The menu has a wide variety of Neopolitan style dishes.

Trattoria dell' Arte

900 7th Avenue - www.trattoriadellarte.com

$$$ - Just across from Carnegie Hall, Trattoria dell'Arte is a perfect option for those with a hungry appetite. Trattoria dell'Arte features the largest antipasto bar in New York. Its wide selection of seafood, pizza, and pasta make it a perfect spot to enjoy Italian cuisine.

Trattoria Trecolori

254 West 47th - http://www.trattoriatrecolori.com

$$ - True to its name, Trattoria Trecolori features a wide array of vibrant colors and flavors in its cuisine. Trattoria Trecolori is a family owned, Italian restaurant in the Theatre District. Its traditional design gives a warm aura to this friendly neighborhood spot.

JAPANESE

A A Jing

689 9th Ave - http://www.jingnyc.com

$$$ - A A Jing, a block away from the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, features modern Asian cuisine. Discover new, traditional, and fresh dishes in this intimate space.

IPPUDO WESTSIDE

321 West 51st - http://www.ippudony.com

$$ - Ippudi Westside is a Japanese restaurant serving small plates, ramen & upmarket sake. Ippudi is known for making all of their Ramen ingredients on site, including noodles, soup, and toppings.

Natsumi

226 w 50st - http://natsuminyc.com/

$$$ - Natsumi is a modern, Japanese restaurant in the heart of the Theatre District. Specializing in Japanase-Italian fusion cuisine, Natsumi features a bar lounge as well a dining area, where guests can view their meals being prepared. Its minimalistic design with earth tones creates an elegant but warm environment.

OOTOYA

141 West 41st - http://ootoya.us

$$$ - A block away from the Sondheim Theatre, OOTOYA serves a variety of sushi and other traditional, Japanese cuisine. With its traditional decor, it is best known for its Japanese comfort food, such as yakitori and hot pots. With an emphasis on home-style cooking, OOTOYA prides itself in carrying fresh and flavorful ingredients.

Sushi of Gari 46

347 West 46th Street - http://www.sushiofgari.com/restaurants/46th/

$$$ - A block away from the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, Sushi of Gari 46 is a popular Sushi restaurant with a twist. The owner/chef incorporates both cold and hot ingredients into its wide variety of sushi. It boasts an extensive menu of over 130 sushi options.

Totto Ramen

464 W 51st - http://tottoramen.com

$$ - A block from the Neil Simon Theatre is Totto Ramen. This contemporary ramen restaurant carries popular dishes such as the Paitan Ramen Noodle Soup. Its vibrant flavors make it a popular stop for tourists and locals alike.

KOREAN

Danji

346 West 52nd - http://www.danjinyc.com

$$ - Danji is an upscale Korean restaurant located a couple of blocks from the Shubert Theatre. Danji offers small plates, cocktails made from organic and sustainable ingredients. The meals at Danji are prepared with classic techniques to enhance the taste, textures, and aesthetic of each dish.

LATIN AMERICAN

La Pulperia

371 W 46 St - https://www.pulperianyc.com/

$$$ - La Pulperia rests on Theatre Row, a block away from the Majestic Theatre. It derives its name from the general stores found in South America. Known for its rustic, Latin cuisine, some of its most popular dishes are the tacos, burrata, and ceviche.

MEDITERRANEAN

MEXICAN

Arriba Arriba

762 9th Avenue - www.arribarriba.com

$$ - A little over a block away from The Gershwin Theatre and Circle in the Square Theatre, Arriba Arriba offers delicious Mexican food, margaritas, and an enjoyable atmosphere.

Hell's Kitchen

754 9th Ave - www.hellskitchen-nyc.com

$$$$ - Located near the Theatre District, Hell's Kitchen is a great spot for pre and post theatre dining. This new location at 51st & 9th boasts a festive Dia de los Muertos interior and a modern take on Mexico's culinary classics. They also offer cocktails and specialty margaritas crafted with the highest quality tequilas and fresh squeezed lime juice.

Iguana

240 West 54th Street - http://www.iguananyc.com/

$$$ - Iguana is a Mexican restaurant and dance lounge offering 25 flavors of margaritas and mojitos and weekend brunch with a wide variety of dishes. With over three floors, this restaurant is perfect for any occasion.

Sombrero

303 West 48th Street - www.sombrerorestaurant.com

$$$ - Minutes away from the Walter Kerr Theatre, Sombrero is a great Mexican option for theatregoers. This bi-level restaurant features an outdoor rooftop bar. Its upbeat and friendly bar make it the perfect place for a lively brunch. Its menu blends vibrant Mexican flavors with cocktail culture.

Toloache

251 W 50th - https://www.toloachenyc.com/#theatredistrict

$$ - In the heart of the Theatre District, Tolache is a contemporary Mexican bistro. Named after a flowering plant in Mexico known for its use in love potions, the owner/head chef tries to incoporate that feeling of love into every ounce of the restaurant. With its welcoming aura and vibrant Mexican cuisine, it's sure to be a great spot for a night out.

PIZZA

RUSSIAN

Russian Samovar

256 West 52nd Street - http://www.russiansamovar.com

$$$$ - True to its name, Russian Samovar's interior is lined with decorative samovars. Russian Samovar serves authentic, Russian cuisine passed down from generation to generation. It also contains a piano bar.

SEAFOOD

Blue Fin

1567 Broadway - https://www.bluefinnyc.com/

$$$$$ - Blue Fin, just steps away from a variety of Broadway theatres, offers fresh, modern seafood and sushi. Enjoy your favorite dishes with Blue Fin's favorite specialty cocktails and extensive wine list.

Bubba Gump

1501 Broadway - https://www.bubbagump.com/location/bubba-gump-new-york-ny/

$$$ - Bubba Gump Shrimp Company Restaurant & Market is an American seafood restaurant chain. The restaurant was inspired by the film "Forrest Gump" and is the first and only casual restaurant chain based on a motion picture film.

Le Bernardin

155 W 51st St - http://le-bernardin.com/

$$$$ - A block away from the Walter Kerr Theatre, La Bernardin has the New York Times' highest, 4 star rating as well as a 3 star rating from Michellin Guide. Established over 20 years ago, La Bernardin offers elegant and formal dining in its beautiful interior dining room. Its seafood cuisine is infused with rich, French flavors.

The Sea Fire Grill

158 East 48th - http://www.theseafiregrill.com/home

$$$$$ - Just East of Grand Central Station lies The Sea Fire Grill. Its menu of contemporary American Seafood makes a popular post-show dinner spot. Using only the finest and freshest seafood, its menu is seasonally focused.

STEAKHOUSE/SEAFOOD

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House

1221 6th Ave - https://www.delfriscos.com/

$$$$$ - Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, is a chain restaurant known for their prime steaks and seafood paired with fine wines. The menu standout item is aged USDA Prime Beef, mouthwatering appetizers, and fresh seafood.

Frankie and Johnnie's

32 West 37th Street - www.frankieandjohnnies.com

$$$$$ - In the heart of the Theater District just off 8th Ave. on 46th St, Frankie & Johnnie's Steakhouse is a celebrated Broadway fixture. It first opened in 1926 as a speakeasy and now maintains its intimate atmosphere as a classic steakhouse.

Gallagher's Steak House

228 W 52nd St - http://www.gallaghersnysteakhouse.com/

$$$ - Located just steps from the Theatre District and Times Square, Gallaghers Steakhouse sits in the heart of New York City. Gallaghers has been serving up trademark classic cocktails and USDA prime dry-aged beef fired of hickory coals for over 90 years.

Keens Steakhouse

72 West 36th Street - www.keens.com

$$$$$ - Established in 1885, Keen's Steakhouse is one of the only surviving establishments left of the historic Herald Square Theatre District. It carries a rich theatrical history and also a wide variety of meats and beverages. Its prime meats and Single Malt collection are extremely popular.

Palm Restaurant West

250 West 50th Street - www.thepalm.com

$$$$ - A few blocks from the August Wilson Theatre, the Palm West Side Restaurant is a great option for theatregoers looking for a hearty meal. It offers an extensive menu ranging from fresh, Nova Scotia lobster to steak. Its craft cocktails pair well with its flavorful menu.

Quality Meats

57 West 58th - http://www.qualitymeatsnyc.com/home.cfm

$$$$ - As its name suggests, Quality Meats features premium chops as the highlight of its menu. Located just off Central Park South, Quality Meats' menu consists of modern interpretations of classic American cuisine. They are also known for their quality, homemade icecream.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

148 W 51st St - http://www.ruthschris.com/

$$$$ - Just North of Times Square, Ruth's Chris Steak House serves aged, USDA Prime steaks. All cuts of prime beef are served on a plate heated at 500 degrees to make sure the steak remains sizzling. It also has a wide selection of drink and dessert options.

Uncle Jack's Steakhouse

440 Ninth Avenue - www.unclejacks.com

$$$$$ - Nestled in the Theatre District with its vintage awning, Uncle Jack's Steakhouse is one of New York's most popular steakhouses. It is most known for its prime beef and its world famous Kobe steaks. Its elegant atmosphere and friendly staff make for a perfect dining experience.

SUSHI

Haru

1501 Broadway - www.harusushi.com

$$$$ - Haru Sushi has multiple restaurants in Manhattan. This 43rd street location sits right in the middle of Times Square. Serving Japanese cuisine, Haru offers lunch, dinner, a cocktail bar, and a sushi bar. Also available is private dining, group seating, catering, delivery, and happy hour.

THAI

Pongsri Thai Restaurant

244 West 48th Street -

$$ - Located just behind the Friedman Theatre, Pongsri Thai Restaurant is a great Thai option for theatregoers. Pongsri's thai cuisine is seafood based. Many of its popular dishes include the Jungle Curry and the Pad Thai shrimp.

Pure Thai Cookhouse

766 9th Ave - http://www.purethaicookhouse.com

$$ - A block away from the Neil Simon Theatre, Pure Thai offers a casual, intimate atmosphere for Thai cuisine. They take pride in their ingredients being as fresh and natural as possible. Pure's thai noodles are especially popular, deriving from a long held family recipe.

VEGETARIAN & ORGANIC

Green Symphony

255 West 43rd - http://ordergreensymphony.com/

$$ - Green Symphony is an organic cafe that offers a wide array of vegetarian options including smoothies and a salad bar. It's the perfect place for a pre-show lunch if you're looking for something light. They are also known for their wraps and rice bowls.