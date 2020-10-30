What Scenes Do We Want to See in a HOCUS POCUS Musical?

This September, director Kenny Ortega said he’d love to bring 'Hocus Pocus' to the Broadway stage.

Is it just me, or is "Hocus Pocus" everywhere? With Halloween on the horizon, this week's news of a Disney Plus sequel starring the original cast, and tonight's first-ever cast reunion, fans of the cult classic film certainly have the Sanderson Sisters on the brain.

This September, director Kenny Ortega said he'd love to bring "Hocus Pocus" to the Broadway stage. At the time, BroadwayWorld asked our readers who they'd cast in their dream "Hocus Pocus" musical; today, we've compiled a list of all the classic scenes from the film we'd love to see transferred to the stage!

THE SANDERSON SISTERS CURSE THACKERY BINX

On top of being a great way to introduce these fabulous witches to a thrilled audience, how cool would it be to see Thackery Binx transform into a cat live onstage? Costume and prop designers would have a great time figuring out how to make that magic magical.

THE SISTERS HANGED

Imagine the scenic transition between the past Salem, Massachusetts and the present Salem, Massachusetts that would transform the theater when our Sandersons go away for 300 years!

DANI. JUST DANI.

Broadway has so many great kid actors, and Max's sassy, silly little sister would make a great addition to any cast. She could have the greatest musical numbers with the most personality!

THE HALLOWEEN PARTY AT ALLISON'S HOUSE

This would be a great opportunity for sweeping music and beautiful costumes - everyone loves a good ball! It would especially be awesome contrasted with the later, crazy adult party scene... You know the one.

THE SISTERS FLY ON BROOMS

Who doesn't love to work the fly system? The Sandersons could have a great time singing while suspended in midair on brooms. Eat your heart out, Elphaba.

THE SANDERSONS MEET 'SATAN'

This hilarious scene laden with dramatic irony could make a great jump to the stage, not unlike the blind man scene from "Young Frankenstein." It would also be a great opportunity for a celebrity stunt cast (maybe Kenny Ortega himself?).

'I PUT A SPELL ON YOU'

Duh. Of course. Bette Midler positively kills it in this scene; I'm sure it would be just as high-energy and memorable onstage as it is in the film. Plus, the whole Halloween party setting would be so much fun to play with.

GIVE BILLY BUTCHERSON HIS Eleven 'O CLOCK NUMBER

Doug Jones is the (literal) unsung hero of this movie. He needs a big, bone-ratting tap number, or something else just as fun.

THE WHOLE ENDING

What a great emotional catharsis to cap off our musical! "Hocus Pocus" ends with Thackery Binx freed - not unlike another Disney stage character we all know and love. We'd get one more moment of stage magic before a satisfying conclusion. Who doesn't love to go home from the theater smiling?

