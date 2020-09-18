BWW Prompts: Our Readers Dream Cast a Hocus Pocus Broadway Adaptation!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Who do our readers want to see run amuck on a future Broadway stage?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Read more about Kenny Ortega's desire to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway HERE!

Twitter

"Bette Midler back as Winnie. That's all I want." @Master16Rooster

"An actual talking cat. That's possible, right?" @shutupholden

"Bette Midler as Winnie, Megan Hilty as Sarah and Amy Lovatt as Mary" @JusticeWinter7

"I would die happy if this were done with Shoshana Bean as Winnie, Keala Settle as Mary and Megan Hilty as Sarah" @AitorRG94

Instagram

"Jessica vosk as everyone" @peyton.rw.11

"COLTON RYAN AS MAX AND MARIAH ROSE FAITH AS ALLISON" @the.story.of.the.tucks

"I need SJB to be Winnie" @sweartt

"mr. ortega himself as the main character, hocus pocus" @soph.doubleu

"Me as every single role. That's it." @lil.chancho

Facebook

"Jessica Vosk as Winnie, Brittany Johnson as Sarah, Lindsay Mendez as Mary" Jason S.

"I'm voting Alice Ripley as Winnifred. PERIOD!" Ren P.

"Bernadette Peters for Winnifred, Lindsay Mendez for Mary, Chrissy Altomare for Sarah, Derek Klena for Max, Sydney Lucas for Dani, Jasmine Cephas-Jones for Allison and Rob McClure for Thackeray Binx" Evan T.

"I have TWO!! Winifred: Jessica Vosk, Sarah: Laura Dreyfuss, Mary: Megan Hilty OR Winifred: Heidi Blickenstaff, Sarah: Julia Murney, Mary: Kamilah Marshall" Steven C.

"I don't care about the other 2 as much as I care about Beth Leavel as Winnifred" Emily C.

