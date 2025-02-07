Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nothing says "I love you" like tickets to a Broadway show! This February 14, celebrate love and romance from the audience of a Broadway theatre. Need help picking the perfect production? We've got you covered! Check out eight Broadway shows that are perfect for you and your loved one to check out this Valentine's Day.

Maybe Happy Ending

This new musical is a heartwarming and whimsical Broadway show perfect for Valentine's Day, as it explores themes of love, second chances, and self-discovery. With its charming, uplifting storyline and enchanting music, it provides a delightful escape for couples or anyone looking to experience a feel-good celebration of love and life's possibilities.

"If nothing else, we fell in love not knowing we could fall. Is this a tragic ending? Not at all."

Maybe Happy Ending is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

The Great Gatsby

Not only is this musical a dazzling spectacle, but it's a devastaing romance at its core. With its sweeping jazz-age glamour, passionate love story, and breathtaking visuals, it immerses audiences in a world of romance, longing, and grand gestures. Whether you're a fan of classic literature or simply love a story of devotion and heartbreak, this show delivers an unforgettable evening.

"There's love and danger everywhere. Only we know what we've both been through. If I save you, will you save me too?"

The Great Gatsby is running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Speaking of spectacles... Moulin Rouge! is the ultimate Broadway spectacle for Valentine’s Day, overflowing with passion, romance, and dazzling theatricality. With its electrifying pop mashups, breathtaking visuals, and a love story that’s both exhilarating and heartbreaking, it’s a feast for the senses. Whether you're celebrating new love or timeless devotion, this show delivers an unforgettable, heart-pounding experience.

"Suddenly the world seems such a perfect place. Suddenly it moves with such a perfect grace. Suddenly my life doesn't seem such a waste. All revolves around you."

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Romeo and Juliet

Not into muscials? Go back to the basics with Shakespeare's quintessential love story. With its poetic language, timeless romance, and heartbreaking passion, it captures the intensity of young love like no other. Whether you’re drawn to its sweeping romance or its tragic beauty, this Gez Z take on a classic tale is both moving and unforgettable.

"My bounty is as boundless as the sea, my love as deep. The more I give to thee, the more I have, for both are infinite."

Romeo and Juliet is running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

& Juliet

Find normal Shakepeare too soppy? & Juliet is a fun, empowering, and high-energy Broadway show that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. With its chart-topping pop hits, witty humor, and a fresh take on love and second chances, it’s a feel-good celebration of romance and self-discovery. Whether you're with a partner or friends, this show guarantees a night of joy, laughter, and heart.

"Don't give up on your faith. Love comes to those who believe it. And that's the way it is."

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Hadestown

Hadestown is a mesmerizing and deeply romantic Broadway show, perfect for Valentine’s Day. With its soulful music, poetic storytelling, and hauntingly beautiful tale of love and fate, it offers a breathtaking journey through passion and sacrifice. Whether you’re drawn to its mythology or its moving love story, this show delivers an unforgettable and emotionally rich experience.

"Where is the treasure inside of your chest? Where is your pleasure? Where is your youth? Where is the man with his arms outstretched to the woman he loves with nothing to lose?

Hadestown is running on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

All In: Comedy About Love

Looking for a lighter kind of lovefest? All In: Comedy About Love is a hilarious and heartfelt take on romance. With its witty humor, sharp insights on relationships, and laugh-out-loud moments, it’s a joyful celebration of love in all its messy, unpredictable glory. Whether you're on a date or out with friends, this show guarantees a night of fun and romance.

All In is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Aladdin

Or... feel the magic of love at Aladdin. With its dazzling visuals, an iconic love story, and breathtaking songs like "A Whole New World," it sweeps audiences into an enchanting adventure. Whether you're reliving a childhood favorite or experiencing it for the first time, this show is a heartwarming celebration of love and wonder.

"A whole new world, with new horizons to pursue. I'll chase them anywhere, there's time to spare. Let me share this whole new world with you."

Aladdin is running on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre.